Dino Morea Opens Up About 'Tough' Breakup With Bipasha Basu: 'We're Both Upset But Had To Go Separate Ways'

Hyderabad: Actor Dino Morea has shared his experience of breaking up with Bipasha Basu, calling it a difficult phase for both of them. The two actors, who began dating in 1996, parted ways in 2002 during the filming of their hit movie Raaz. In a recent interview with a newswire, Dino revealed that he was the one who initiated the breakup, and Bipasha had a hard time coping with it.

Reflecting on that challenging period, Dino said, "Jab Raaz ke dauran, we were breaking up, Bipasha and me, and to be honest, it was me who was breaking up with Bipasha because we had some issues. So she found it very tough and I was seeing her every day on the set. She was upset. It was very, very tough at that point for me to see someone I care about so much."

Despite their efforts to resolve their differences, the relationship couldn't be salvaged. "Humne already alag alag raasta chun liya tha. Humne koshish bhi ki to fix it par wo fix nahi ho ra tha (We had already chosen different paths. We did try to fix things, but it just wasn't working). And I moved on," Dino admitted.

Shooting Raaz immediately after their breakup made things even harder. The emotional turmoil was intense, yet they had to remain professional on set. However, Dino firmly believes that time is the best healer. "We were both upset but we had to go separate ways. We had to. It was very tough but nothing can heal anything more than time. Time heals everything. Time heals everything; you just had to let it pass," he shared.

Looking back, Dino shared that the breakup was painful but necessary. He also mentioned the importance of believing that things eventually fall into place. "Uss dauran bahut hi mushkil hai but ispe hamesha vishwas rakho ki samay ke saath sab thik ho jata hai (That phase was extremely difficult, but I always believed that with time, everything gets better)," he added.

Over the years, the bitterness between them faded, and they were able to rebuild their friendship. "We became the best of friends after that. That moment is very tough; it's like anger, emotions, and rage, but time will make you understand that it was a moment. I really enjoy that person and she enjoys me so let's be friends at least," Dino concluded.

Dino Morea attended the wedding reception of Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover in 2016. Dino and Bipasha first crossed paths on a blind date, set up by a mutual friend. Their connection blossomed into love, and they were in a relationship from 1996 to 2001.