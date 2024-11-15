Diljit Dosanjh's Hyderabad Concert On Hold? Singer Urged To Avoid Songs Promoting Alcohol, Drugs, Violence

Hyderabad: Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh, who is set to perform his Dil-Luminati concert in Hyderabad today, November 15, received a legal notice from the Telangana government just hours before his show. The notice, issued by the District Welfare Officer from the Department of Welfare of Women and Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens in Rangareddy, restricts him from performing songs that promote alcohol, drugs, and violence.

This action followed a representation from a Chandigarh resident who claimed Dosanjh performed such songs at his previous concert in New Delhi. The notice mentions specific songs, including CASE, Panchatara, and Patiala Peg, which were reportedly performed at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi in late October, citing video evidence of these performances. The Telangana authorities have issued this warning in advance to prevent any content that might promote substance use or violence at the Hyderabad show.

Additionally, the notice advises the concert organisers and Dosanjh to avoid including children on stage during the live performance, referencing the concert guidelines that allow children under 13. The notice highlights that the loud sounds and flashing lights at the concert could be harmful to young attendees.

Dosanjh, who arrived in Hyderabad ahead of the concert, took time to explore the city. He visited a Shiva Temple and a local gurudwara, seeking blessings for the show. His concert, part of the India leg of the Dil-Luminati Tour 2024, started in New Delhi in October and has included stops in Jaipur. The Hyderabad show is scheduled for 7 pm at GMR Arena, Airport Approach Road.