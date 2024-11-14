Diljit Dosanjh Takes A Spiritual Auto Tour Around Hyderabad Ahead Of His Dil-Luminati Concert - Watch

Hyderabad: Popular Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has arrived in Hyderabad, gearing up for his much-anticipated Dil-Luminati concert, set to take place on November 15. The singer, who is known for his infectious energy and love for his fans, shared a video with his followers on social media, giving them a glimpse of his experience in the City of Nizams.

In the video shared on his Instagram account on November 14, Diljit is seen sitting in an auto-rickshaw as he asks the driver to reveal to his fans which city they are in. Later, he takes a brief tour of Hyderabad, enjoying the sights and sounds of the vibrant city.

As part of his spiritual journey before the concert, Diljit offered prayers at a Shiva Temple and also visited a Gurudwara, seeking blessings ahead of the big event. Throughout his visit, Diljit expressed his admiration for the warmth and hospitality of the people he met, reflecting on the positive energy he encountered in the city.

The Hyderabad concert marks the second leg of Diljit's India-wide Dil-Luminati tour, which started in Delhi on October 26, followed by a concert in Jaipur. After Hyderabad, he is set to perform in Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati. This multi-city tour, showcasing his high-energy Punjabi beats and engaging stage presence, will wrap up in Guwahati on December 29.

Before arriving in Hyderabad, Diljit had a successful performance in Abu Dhabi, where he also visited the Zayed Mosque and received a warm welcome from his fans. Known for his engaging Instagram videos, Diljit has been a hit with his fans, especially during Diwali, when he shared fun-filled posts that captured his celebration of the festival.