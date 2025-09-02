Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa Support Affected Families; Kareena Kapoor Urges People To Help Flood-Hit Punjab

Hyderabad: Punjab is witnessing one of its worst-ever flood crises with relentless rains and bloated rivers causing havoc in 12 districts. At least 29 have been killed, and over 2.56 lakh citizens have been left homeless as villages continue to be underwater and families seek shelter. In this backdrop of disaster, some of Punjab's biggest stars from the film industry and music world have come to the front lines, taking up relief initiatives to aid the affected people.

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has taken over ten of the worst-affected villages in Gurdaspur and Amritsar. Working in cooperation with NGOs and the local administration, Dosanjh's team said they are presently focusing on essentials like food, drinking water, and medical help, with long-term rehabilitation and reconstruction to follow once the water recedes. Sharing an update on Instagram, his team posted a message of resilience: "Together, we can rebuild."

Another Punjabi star, Ammy Virk, has pledged to support 200 families affected by the floods. Expressing his anguish, Virk shared on X: "Seeing our people without a roof over their heads has left me devastated. In our small effort to bring comfort and stability, we are adopting 200 houses to support those who have lost everything. This is not just about shelter, it's about giving hope, dignity, and strength to start again. May we all come together in whatever way we can to support those in need."

Singer-actor Gippy Grewal has turned his attention to animal welfare, dispatching truckloads of silage to feed cattle stranded in the flood-hit areas of Ajnala. Meanwhile, Karan Aujla has stepped in with crucial supplies, including medicines, boats, food, and fodder. Urging collective action, he wrote on Instagram: "I and my team stand by Punjab."

Actor Sonam Bajwa, too, has lent her support by donating to organisations actively working on the ground. She also announced that the release of her upcoming film Nikka Zaildar 4 would be postponed out of respect for the crisis. In a post, she wrote: "In these difficult times, my heart goes out to Punjab and everyone affected by the floods. The images and stories coming from there are truly heartbreaking, but what keeps me hopeful is the spirit of unity and resilience that Punjab has always shown. I am doing my part to help by donating to organisations actively working on the ground as rescue teams, and I humbly urge you to do yours too. Every contribution, no matter how small, can make a difference in someone's life right now. Let's come together and stand by Punjab in this crucial time."

The support is not limited to Punjab alone. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt extended his solidarity, writing: "The devastation caused by the floods in Punjab is truly heartbreaking. Sending strength and prayers to everyone impacted. I will support in every way I can. May Babaji bless and protect all in Punjab."

Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram Story and wrote, "My prayers are with everyone affected by the floods up North. May relief and strength reach you at the earliest. The floods have claimed lives, uprooted homes and shattered livelihoods to say the least. For those who can, please support trusted relief funds and join local aid efforts."

Kareena Kapoor Urges People To Help Flood-Hit Punjab (Photo: IG)

Philanthropist-actor Sonu Sood, who has been at the forefront of numerous humanitarian missions in recent years, assured affected families that they are not alone. Sharing his commitment on social media, he wrote: "Together with all of you, we will get everyone back on their feet. If you need any kind of help, please don't hesitate to message. We will do our best to reach out and support you in any way we can. Punjab is my soul. Even if it takes everything, I will not back down. We are Punjabis, and we do not give up."

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has also taken emergency measures. All 43 centres associated with the Punjab Skill Development Mission (PSDM) have been ordered shut until September 3 due to the severe weather and flood-like conditions. Punjab Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Minister S Hardeep Singh Mundian confirmed that more than 2.56 lakh people across 12 districts have been affected, with thousands displaced and vast damage inflicted on property, crops, and livestock.

According to government data, 15,688 people have been evacuated so far, with the largest numbers reported from Gurdaspur (5,549), Ferozepur (3,321), Fazilka (2,049), Amritsar (1,700), Pathankot (1,139), and Hoshiarpur (1,052). The state has also established 129 relief camps, currently sheltering 7,144 people. Ferozepur houses the maximum number of inmates at 3,987, followed by Fazilka (1,201), Hoshiarpur (478), Pathankot (411), and Gurdaspur (424).