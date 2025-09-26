ETV Bharat / entertainment

'All Because Of...': Diljit Dosanjh Reacts As He Bags International Emmy Nomination For Amar Singh Chamkila

Expressing gratitude after the announcement, Diljit took to his Instagram Story and re-shared a post about his nomination. Along with it, he wrote, "It's all because of @imtiazaliofficial sir (followed by a heart hand emoji)." He also tagged Netflix India in his post, crediting the filmmaker for guiding him through the transformative role.

Hyderabad: Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has reacted after securing his first-ever nomination at the International Emmy Awards 2025. The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the nominations on Thursday. Diljit has been shortlisted in the highly competitive Best Performance by an Actor category for his portrayal of the late Punjabi music legend in Netflix's Amar Singh Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali.

The actor-singer will be competing against some of the world's finest talents, including David Mitchell for Ludwig, Oriol Pla for Yo, Adicto (I, Addict), and Diego Vasquez for One Hundred Years of Solitude. Amar Singh Chamkila has also received a nomination in the Best TV Movie/Mini-Series category.

Parineeti Chopra, who starred opposite Diljit in the film as Amarjot Kaur, also joined in the celebrations. On her Instagram Story, she re-shared a post about the nominations and wrote, "Proud of my team Chamkila," tagging both Diljit and Imtiaz Ali.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Amar Singh Chamkila tells the story of Punjab's most controversial and celebrated folk singer, often called the "Elvis of Punjab." Known for his bold songs and dynamic stage performances, Chamkila became a star in the 1980s before his life was cut short in 1988 when he and his wife, Amarjot Kaur, were assassinated at the age of only 27. The film, written together by Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali, was released on Netflix in April 2024 and received acclaim for its riveting storytelling and intense performances.

Indian talent has been growing in prominence at the International Emmys in recent years. In 2020, Delhi Crime from Netflix was the first Indian series to be awarded Best Drama Series, and in 2021, comedian Vir Das took home an Emmy for his Netflix special Vir Das: For India.