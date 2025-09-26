ETV Bharat / entertainment

'All Because Of...': Diljit Dosanjh Reacts As He Bags International Emmy Nomination For Amar Singh Chamkila

Diljit Dosanjh celebrates his first International Emmy nomination for Amar Singh Chamkila, as the Netflix film bags double nods.

'All Because Of...': Diljit Dosanjh Reacts As He Bags International Emmy Nomination For Amar Singh Chamkila
Diljit Dosanjh Reacts As He Bags International Emmy Nomination For Amar Singh Chamkila (Photo: Film Poster)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : September 26, 2025 at 1:42 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has reacted after securing his first-ever nomination at the International Emmy Awards 2025. The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the nominations on Thursday. Diljit has been shortlisted in the highly competitive Best Performance by an Actor category for his portrayal of the late Punjabi music legend in Netflix's Amar Singh Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali.

Expressing gratitude after the announcement, Diljit took to his Instagram Story and re-shared a post about his nomination. Along with it, he wrote, "It's all because of @imtiazaliofficial sir (followed by a heart hand emoji)." He also tagged Netflix India in his post, crediting the filmmaker for guiding him through the transformative role.

'All Because Of...': Diljit Dosanjh Reacts As He Bags International Emmy Nomination For Amar Singh Chamkila
Diljit Dosanjh Reacts As He Bags International Emmy Nomination For Amar Singh Chamkila (Photo: Diljit Dosanjh's Instagram Story)

The actor-singer will be competing against some of the world's finest talents, including David Mitchell for Ludwig, Oriol Pla for Yo, Adicto (I, Addict), and Diego Vasquez for One Hundred Years of Solitude. Amar Singh Chamkila has also received a nomination in the Best TV Movie/Mini-Series category.

Parineeti Chopra, who starred opposite Diljit in the film as Amarjot Kaur, also joined in the celebrations. On her Instagram Story, she re-shared a post about the nominations and wrote, "Proud of my team Chamkila," tagging both Diljit and Imtiaz Ali.

'All Because Of...': Diljit Dosanjh Reacts As He Bags International Emmy Nomination For Amar Singh Chamkila
Parineeti Chopra's Instagram Story (Photo: IG)

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Amar Singh Chamkila tells the story of Punjab's most controversial and celebrated folk singer, often called the "Elvis of Punjab." Known for his bold songs and dynamic stage performances, Chamkila became a star in the 1980s before his life was cut short in 1988 when he and his wife, Amarjot Kaur, were assassinated at the age of only 27. The film, written together by Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali, was released on Netflix in April 2024 and received acclaim for its riveting storytelling and intense performances.

Indian talent has been growing in prominence at the International Emmys in recent years. In 2020, Delhi Crime from Netflix was the first Indian series to be awarded Best Drama Series, and in 2021, comedian Vir Das took home an Emmy for his Netflix special Vir Das: For India.

READ MORE

  1. From The Studio, Adolescence, To The Pitt: Emmy-Winning Shows And Where To Watch Online
  2. Meet Owen Cooper, 15-Year-Old Who Defeated Oscar Winner Javier Bardem At Emmy 2025, With Netflix's Adolescence
  3. 'This Moment Is Not Mine Alone': Mohanlal Dedicates Dadasaheb Phalke Award Honour To Malayalam Cinema

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DILJIT DOSANJHAMAR SINGH CHAMKILAPARINEETI CHOPRAINTERNATIONAL EMMY AWARDS 2025DILJIT DOSANJH EMMY NOMINATION

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

School Dropout Turns Scrap Material Into Game Changer Innovation For Apple Growers Of Kashmir

Proposed Trade Talks with USA and EU: What Should Be India's Stand On Agriculture Produce Trade

How Women In Politics Are Still Excluded From India's POSH Act And Left Vulnerable To Sexual Harassment

Interview | Gaganyaan, Hydrogen Propulsion, Cryogenic Breakthroughs: ISRO Chief Shares India's Space Vision

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.