Diljit Dosanjh Pauses Germany Concert To Honor Ratan Tata's Legacy Of Service And Kindness

Hyderabad: Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh paused his concert in Germany to pay a heartfelt tribute to one of India's most respected industrialists, Ratan Tata, who passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 86. The veteran businessman and philanthropist, who served as Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, breathed his last at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

A video capturing this emotional moment during Diljit's concert has gone viral across social media platforms. In the video, Diljit addresses the crowd in Punjabi, speaking highly of Ratan Tata's legacy and life of service. The singer, visibly moved, told the audience, "You all know Ratan Tata. He passed away, and this is my small tribute to him. I felt it necessary to take his name today because all his life, he worked hard. Whatever I have heard and read of him, I have never seen him speak anything wrong about anyone."

Diljit went on to reflect on the virtues that defined Tata's life, adding, "He has always worked hard, did good work, and helped people. This is life; this is how one should be. If there is one thing we can learn from his life, it is that we should work hard, think positive, be helpful, and live life to its fullest."

The singer's moving tribute touched the hearts of many, as fans shared the video widely, praising Diljit for acknowledging Tata's contributions during a concert. The tribute was also shared by Diljit on his Instagram Story, where he re-shared a post from his fan page Team Diljit, along with a message reading, "RIP Ratan Tata."

Diljit, who has been on an international tour for several weeks, performing across the US and Europe, took this moment to pause and reflect on the loss of a titan of Indian industry. After completing his international tour, the actor-singer is set to begin the Indian tour in October. His first performance will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on October 26, followed by performances in major cities such as Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.

As news of Tata's passing spread, preparations were made for the public to pay their last respects to the visionary leader. The Tata Trust announced that Ratan Tata's mortal remains would be available for public viewing at the NCPA Lawns at Nariman Point in Mumbai on Thursday morning, beginning at 10:30 am. A statement from Tata Trust also outlined the arrangements, stating, "We will request the members of the public to enter NCPA Lawns from Gate 3, and the exit will be at Gate 2. There will be no parking available at the premises."

At 4 pm, the mortal remains will begin their final journey to the Prayer Hall at Worli Crematorium on Dr E Moses Road, where the last rites will take place. In preparation for the ceremony, Marine Drive has been cordoned off by the police beyond the Oberoi hotel, leading to the NCPA Lawns. Several dignitaries and the public are expected to gather to bid farewell to the legendary industrialist.

Ratan Tata was born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai, and went on to become the Chairman of Tata Sons, leading the Tata Group from 1991 until his retirement in 2012. After stepping down from his position, he continued to serve as Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons. His contributions spanned across multiple sectors, including industry, education, and healthcare, cementing his status as a visionary leader.

A philanthropist at heart, Tata was also the Chairman of the Ratan Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust, two of the largest philanthropic organisations in India. In recognition of his immense contributions to the nation, he was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour, in 2008.

As India mourns the loss of a true icon, Diljit Dosanjh's tribute during his Germany concert has resonated deeply with fans, showcasing how Ratan Tata's influence transcended industries and borders, touching the lives of millions.