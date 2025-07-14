Diljit Dosanjh Makes First Appearance In Mumbai Amid Sardaar Ji 3 Controversy

Hyderabad: Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh made his first public appearance in Mumbai on Monday since the controversy surrounding his film Sardaar Ji 3 erupted. The Udta Punjab actor was seen at the Kalina airport, where he greeted paparazzi with folded hands, a smile, and a wave.

Dressed casually in a white T-shirt that has a print of late pop legend Michael Jackson, paired with blue jeans and a red turban, Diljit's attire immediately caught the attention of fans and the media. His appearance was a noticeable comeback to the public after weeks of speculation and controversy.

Notably, Diljit's longtime manager Sonali Singh was also spotted returning with him at the airport. There had been earlier reports that the two were splitting up, bringing an end to a decade-long professional relationship. Their reunion on the public scene indicates that the partnership may still continue.

Sardaar Ji 3 Controversy: What Went Wrong?

Diljit has landed in the middle of a controversy following the casting of Pakistani actor Hania Aamir by the makers of Sardaar Ji 3 in the lead female role. The decision was criticised severely by a number of industry associations, but most notably by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). FWICE, in turn, issued a non-cooperation order against Diljit Dosanjh, which saw him banned from working on any new films.

But then producer Bhushan Kumar intervened, and an exception was made permitting Diljit to continue work on Border 2, his ongoing war drama. The relaxation came with certain restrictions, and the non-cooperation order still remains in place for any future projects, putting a question mark over his upcoming commitments in the Hindi film industry.

What's Next For Diljit?

Regardless of the radical events, Diljit remains moving ahead professionally. He is currently shooting for Border 2, which is directed by Anurag Singh and also features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty. The film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta under the banners of T-Series and JP Films. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 23, 2026.