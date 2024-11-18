ETV Bharat / entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh Declares He Will Stop Singing Alchohol-Themed Songs If Government Bans Liquor Across India

Hyderabad: Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has declared that he will stop singing alcohol-themed songs if liquor shops across the country are shut down. At a Sunday concert in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, as part of his Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024, Diljit responded to criticism over his alcohol-related tracks.

This comes after he received a notice from the Telangana government ahead of his Hyderabad concert on Saturday, urging him to avoid performing songs glorifying alcohol, drugs, or violence.

In response, the artist tweaked the lyrics of his popular songs Lemonade and 5 Taara during the Hyderabad show, replacing "daaru" (alcohol) with "Coke" and "theka" (liquor shop) with "hotel." Continuing the conversation in Ahmedabad, a dry state, Diljit humorously noted, "There's good news - I didn't get any notice today. I'm not singing any alcohol-related songs because Gujarat is a dry state."