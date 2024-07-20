Diljit Dosanjh Accused Of Not Paying Desi Dancers During Dil-Luminati Tour, Singer's Manager Refutes Claims

Hyderabad: Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh was recently accused by a choreographer from Los Angeles of failing to pay desi dancers during his North America tour, Dil-Luminati. In light of these allegations, the Bhangra team associated with the Punjabi singer stepped forward, offering their support and dismissing the claims. Following this, Dosanjh's manager Sonali Singh also provided clarification regarding the situation.

Sonali Singh, in a statement on Instagram, emphasised that the official team had never reached out to Rajat Batta or Manpreet Toor, who are purportedly spreading false information on social media platforms. She pointed out that neither Rajat nor Manpreet participated in the Dil-Luminati tour in any form or function.

Her post read, "Just to clarify Rajat Batta, Manpreet Toor and other choreographers who are making statements for the Diluminati tour were never a part of the tour. Our official team never contacted Rajat Batta or Manpreet Toor who are presenting false narratives on social media. Rajat and Manpreet were not part of the Diluminati tour in any way."

Furthermore, she confirmed the official choreographers for the Dil-Luminati tour, listing Balwinder Singh, Preet Chahal, Divya, and Parth from Vancouver. She urged anyone who was not part of the tour to refrain from circulating misinformation and concluded her message with a note of appreciation, "Love & regards."

In a separate Instagram post, Los Angeles-based choreographer Rajat Batta accused the celebrated artist of neglecting to pay dancers throughout his tour. Though he commended Diljit for breaking industry barriers and achieving sold-out shows across North America, he expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of regard and payment for desi dancers within the industry. Rajat claimed that those who performed on the Dil-Luminati tour were essentially asked to work without pay.

Reacting to Rajat's accusations, Diljit Dosanjh's Bhangra team collectively expressed their support for him through a joint post on Instagram. They shared that, from their first engagement through to the end of the tour, they were treated with immense respect and professionalism by both Diljit and his team.