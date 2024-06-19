Dil Rakh Le: Did Shraddha Officially Announce Her Relationship with Rahul Mody? Check Her Post

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor keeps her fans updated on social media, sharing glimpses of her life with her followers. There have also been instances where observant fans discovered enough evidence that she is dating film writer Rahul Mody. However, her latest Instagram Story puts an end to all speculations as she dedicates a mushy 90's Bollywood song along with a quirky selfie with Mody.

Shraddha Kapoor Instagram Story (Instagram)

The Stree actor shared a selfie with her rumoured writer boyfriend, topping it with a lovestruck remark. On Wednesday, the Aashiqui 2 actor made her relationship with her rumoured bae official by posting a sweet selfie with the caption: "Dil rakh le, neend toh vaapis de de yaar. @modyrahulmody" followed by a string of emojis. Sharing the picture, Kapoor borrowed the song Neend Churaai Meri from the film Ishq to better express her feelings. This comes amidst speculation that the two are dating.

A few weeks ago, the actor shared several selfies of herself lazing at home on a 'Shrunday'. While some were pleased to see her smiling face on social media, others were quick to notice the 'R' pendant she was wearing. Fans speculated that it was her method of expressing love to her boyfriend Rahul. Some even concluded that the rumoured lovebirds were vacationing together after noticing their photos with the same background in another one of her posts.

Shraddha is the daughter of Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure. The actor began her acting career with a small role in Teen Patti, but she swiftly rose to prominence with Luv Ka The End in 2011. She has since appeared in a number of successful films, including Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain, Baaghi, Haider, Half Girlfriend, Haseena Parkar, Stree, and others. She is currently shooting her upcoming film Stree 2, which will be released in theatres on August 15, 2024.