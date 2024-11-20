'Didn't Delete Post Out Of Fear But...': Kanguva Producer's Wife Clarifies Controversy Over Disha Patani's Role

Hyderabad: The recently released film Kanguva, starring Suriya, opened to mixed reviews and has been performing moderately at the box office. The action fantasy drama, which also marks Bollywood actor Disha Patani's Tamil debut, has garnered attention for its high-budget production and unique narrative connecting two timelines. However, the portrayal of Disha's character, Angela, has sparked controversy, drawing criticism for her limited role.

Neha Gnanavel, wife of producer KE Gnanavel Raja, addressed the criticism while speaking with ETV Bharat. The controversy began after a now-deleted comment on her X account, where Neha responded to a query about Angela's role, stating that she was "there to look pretty." The comment, which many felt perpetuated stereotypes about female characters, led to backlash online.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Neha clarified her position, explaining the creative choices behind Angela's character. She said, "Some people are criticising the characterisation of Disha Patani in Kanguva. This has triggered the crew who worked hard on the movie. I only meant that the story is not about Angela. She and Francis (Suriya's character) serve different purposes in connecting the past and present. My words were taken out of context and twisted."

Addressing speculation about deleted scenes, Neha confirmed that a 12-minute scene featuring Disha was trimmed from the final cut. "That decision was the director's call after considering audience feedback," she explained.

Neha also expressed regret over her initial response on social media. "I realised there was no point in giving an explanation. Even if I clarify, critics will twist it. I deleted my post not out of fear but because I saw how it was being misinterpreted. Yes, Disha is undoubtedly beautiful, but her role has a specific narrative purpose. Critics want to focus on something negative, and I regret engaging with them."

Neha Gnanavel's reply to a tweet on the controversy (Photo: X)

As per a newswire, in her deleted post, Neha had written, "Angela's character is not the whole movie Kanguva is about. Angela can't be in 2.5 hours of film. Basic. So yes, she was there to look pretty. It's one brain and perspective (director) presenting to crores of audiences. We welcome criticism, not targeted propaganda."

Kanguva has crossed the Rs 60 crore mark in India during its extended opening weekend. Made on an estimated budget of over Rs 350 crore, the film features Suriya in dual roles - Kanguva, a tribal warrior fighting colonisation, and Francis, a present-day bounty hunter. Disha Patani also plays a bounty hunter, integral to bridging the film's timelines.