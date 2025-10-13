ETV Bharat / entertainment

Did You Know Vicky Kaushal And Sanjay Leela Bhansali Have THIS In Common?

Hyderabad: At first glance, they seem worlds apart - one is a filmmaker known for cinematic spectacles, while the other an actor celebrated for his raw acting skills. But at a closer look, you will find that both share almost the same childhood in Mumbai's crowded chawls. Now, the two are joining hands for Love & War, Bhansali's next magnum opus also starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

The film, set to release on March 20, 2026, promises a grand tale of passion and conflict. But beyond the screen, it's also a story of two artists who rose from cramped spaces to conquer Indian cinema.

Bhansali: The Boy Who Dreamed in a 300-Square-Foot Room

Before the lavish sets of Devdas and Padmaavat, Sanjay Leela Bhansali grew up in a 300-square-foot chawl in Bhuleshwar, South Mumbai. Life wasn't kind in those early years. His father, Navin Bhansali, was a film producer whose projects failed, pushing the family into financial struggle. His mother, Leela, became the breadwinner, sewing clothes and stitching falls on sarees late into the night.

In a 2002 interview with Simi Garewal, Bhansali recalled, "We would go in the evening to collect sarees from the shop and sit till night stitching falls. Sometimes we got four sarees, sometimes twenty-four."

Bhansali's father turned to alcohol and became violent. The young Sanjay grew up watching turmoil at home, which shaped his sensitivity and art. "Every artiste has to go through humiliation," he later said in an interview. "If there is no humiliation, there is no anger. The expression comes from that anguish," he added.

The filmmaker often says he feels blessed to have been "born in that 300-square-foot, colourless chawl." Those struggles, he believes, gave him the grit and imagination that now define his grand visual style. "I've been very blessed to be born to anguish," Bhansali once reflected.

Vicky Kaushal: From a 10x10 Room to Box Office Glory

Like Bhansali, Vicky Kaushal too was born into Mumbai's chawls, a 10x10 room in Malad, where his family of four lived together. His father, Sham Kaushal, was then a struggling stunt coordinator in Bollywood, and his mother, Veena, managed the home.

In a podcast with Raj Shamani, Vicky recalled, "I was born and brought up in a chawl. I've lived in a 10x10 room and seen how my parents got furniture one by one. We moved from chawl to 1BHK to 2BHK, that struggle was never hidden from us."