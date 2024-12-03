Did You Know These 8 Interesting Facts about Pushpa 2?

Hyderabad: The wait is almost over. Come December 5, Icon Star Allu Arjun will return as the fearless Pushparaj in Pushpa 2: The Rule, the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise. After leaving audiences on the edge of their seats in the first installment, the battle between Pushpa and his antagonist Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat (Fahadh Faasil) is set to take center stage in this high-octane action drama. Pushpa 2 continues the saga of Pushpa Raj, an unassuming laborer who rises to power in the world of red sandalwood smuggling, all while making powerful enemies.

The first film set the tone with gripping action, memorable dialogues, and a thrilling cliffhanger, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the next chapter. Helmed by Sukumar, the sequel promises to up the ante, delivering more intense drama, riveting action, and an epic showdown between Pushpa and Bhanwar Singh.

With the film already stirring excitement across the nation, here are some intriguing facts and trivia surrounding this much-awaited sequel that is bound to dominate the box office in 2024.

1 Sreeleela's First Dance Number Cameo

Sreeleela, known for her energetic dance moves, is all set to make her mark in Pushpa 2. She will be making her first-ever cameo appearance for a dance number with Kissik song. Choreographed by Ganesh Acharya, the song promises to be a major highlight of the film, bringing sensuous moves and a strong narrative to the screen. Sreeleela herself has described the song as unique, assuring fans that it isn't just a typical item number but plays an important role in taking film's storyline forwrad. The song, composed by Devi Sri Prasad, will surely leave audiences buzzing.

2. Biggest Indian Release Ever

Pushpa 2 is already making history before its release. The film is set to be the biggest Indian release ever, with an astounding 12,500 screens globally. This makes it the widest release ever for an Indian film, beating previous records and reinforcing the immense anticipation surrounding its global launch. The film will release in all six languages simultaneously across the globe, making it accessible to a diverse international audience via the Cinedubs App.

3. Bunny and Sukku's 4-film Strong Partnership

Allu Arjun, aka Bunny in Telugu film industry, and Sukumar hold a special place in each other's lives, both personally and professionally. At the Chennai event for Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun reminisced about his early years in the industry, recalling how, after making his debut with Gangotri, he was not offered a single film. It was Sukumar who believed in him, marking the beginning of a long and successful collaboration between them.

The duo first worked together on Arya in 2004, which was also Sukumar's debut in the Telugu film industry. The success of Arya gave a new lease of life to Allu Arjun's career, as he rightly mentioned at the Chennai event. After the success of Arya, they reunited for Arya 2 in 2009. Following the Arya sequel, there was a decade-long gap before the two came together again with Pushpa: The Rise in 2021. For more than five years now, Allu Arjun and Sukumar have been fully dedicated to the Pushpa franchise, and with Pushpa 2 being their fourth film together, they are aiming to become an actor-director duo with a 100% success rate. Interestingly, out of Sukumar's nine films, four feature Allu Arjun in the lead role, which speaks volumes about the strength of their bond.

4. Rockstar DSP's 10th Collab with Icon Star

Sukumar, Allu Arjun, and Devi Sri Prasad make for a terrific trio, and there's no doubt about it. This is further underlined by the list of films they have worked on together. Interestingly, Pushpa 2 will mark DSP's 10th collaboration with Allu Arjun. He has composed music for films like Arya, Bunny, Julayi, Yevadu, and S/O Satyamurthy. Another interesting fact is that Sukumar has directed nine films so far, and all of them feature music composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Contrary to the rumours that all is not well between the Pushpa team and Devi Sri Prasad, Allu Arjun, at the Chennai event, expressed his gratitude toward the composer, describing him not just as a brilliant music director but also a dear friend who has been integral to his success.

5. Patna Trailer Launch: Breaking the North-South Divide

In a historic move, Pushpa 2 broke geographical boundaries by launching its trailer in Patna, a first for South Indian films. Prior to this, the teaser of Ram Charan's Game Changer was launched in Lucknow, but no trailer of any South Indian production had ever been held in North India. While South stars have often promoted their films in Indian metro cities and international markets, this is the first time a Southern film has made a significant promotional push in North India. This marks the beginning of a new era in how regional films are marketed and celebrated across the country.

6. Custom-branding in the USA

Pushing boundaries even further, Pushpa 2 has become the first Indian film to feature custom-branded soft drink cups and popcorn tubs with the iconic Pushpa logo and stills from the film. These exclusive items, available at major theaters across the USA, offer fans a unique way to engage with the film, marking a significant milestone in international film marketing.

7. The First Pan-India Bengali Release

Pushpa 2 will also mark a major milestone in terms of regional cinema's reach. For the first time, a Pan-India film will be released in Bengali. While most major films release in five languages—Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, Pushpa 2 is pushing the envelope by adding Bengali to the list, further expanding its audience base.

8. Ticket Price Hike: Highest Ever for Telugu Film

In a first for Telugu cinema, Pushpa 2 has set a record for the highest-ever ticket prices in Andhra Pradesh. The state government has approved a price hike for the film's premiere, allowing ticket prices to reach Rs 944 (including GST) for the opening night. The move highlights the immense demand for the film. In addition to the premiere shows, the government has approved multiple shows per day, creating a frenzy ahead of the film's release.

With its all-star cast, captivating storyline, and record-breaking release, Pushpa 2 is said to be the biggest film of 2024. The film, which stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, a Hyderabad-based banner. The buzz surrounding Pushpa 2 has reached an all-time high, and it's clear that the Pushpa fever is only going to get stronger.