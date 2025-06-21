Did You Know? That Terrifying Chant in 28 Years Later Is Actually a 122-Year-Old Poem by Rudyard Kipling

Hyderabad: When the trailer for 28 Years Later dropped, fans expected horror, zombies, and a grim post-apocalyptic world. And they got all of that. But there was something else too. Something that stayed with viewers long after the trailer ended. A chilling chant, in a high-pitched, almost robotic voice, kept repeating the same lines again and again, growing louder, more disturbing. At first, it sounded like a military drill, but soon, it felt more like a nightmare.

What many may not know is that this terrifying audio is actually a poem written by Rudyard Kipling, India-born British poet and novelist who gave us The Jungle Book. The poem, titled “Boots,” was written in 1903 and reflected the mental exhaustion and hopelessness of soldiers marching endlessly during the Second Boer War.

The version used in the trailer is even more haunting because of the voice. It’s a recording from 1915, read by American actor Taylor Holmes. As the poem progresses, his voice becomes increasingly frantic, almost hysterical. The rhythm stays steady — "Boots—boots—boots—boots—movin’ up and down again"— but the emotion builds in such a way that it starts to feel like a descent into madness.

Even without understanding the full meaning, the sound itself is enough to create fear. When combined with fast-paced visuals, haunting music, and scenes of zombie-filled chaos, the effect is terrifying.

Interestingly, the poem was not written for horror. Kipling wrote it to capture the monotony and psychological damage caused by war. Over the years, it has been used by various armies as a marching chant. The U.S. military even used it in their SERE training (Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape) for its psychological impact.

In the film, the poem does not have a very large role. It plays only during a short scene where two characters, Spike and his father walk through an infected area heading towards the mainland. But in that moment, with the poem in the background, it feels like they are walking into war.

So how did a 122-year-old poem end up in a trailer in 2025?

It was not the director’s original idea. According to reports, the poem was suggested by Megan Barbour from the Buddha Jones agency after she read the film’s script. She remembered the recording from someone who had done military training. Once the trailer editor added the poem to the visuals, the team knew it was perfect.

Director Danny Boyle was so impressed that he decided to include it in the actual film. He said it brought a deeper meaning and linked the dystopian future of the movie with the colonial past of Britain.

More than a century later, Kipling’s words and Holmes’ voice have taken on a new life. In the fast moving digital age where creators are dealing with short-attention span, something recorded in 1915 still has the power to scare, disturb, and stay in our minds.

28 Years Later hit Indian screens on June 20.