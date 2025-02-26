Did Sunita File For Divorce From Govinda 6 Months Ago? Here's What Actor's Manager And Lawyer Have To Say

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Govinda has found himself at the centre of media attention yet again, this time due to reports suggesting that his wife, Sunita Ahuja, had filed for separation. However, conflicting statements from the actor's lawyer and manager have surfaced, raising questions about the authenticity of the claims.

Govinda's lawyer, Lalit Bindal, who is also a close family friend, has clarified that while Sunita did file for divorce around six months ago, the couple has since reconciled. In an interaction with a newswire, Bindal stated, "Yes, Sunita Ahuja had indeed filed for divorce, but things got sorted out later, and they are back together. We even travelled to Nepal during the New Year and performed puja together at Pashupati Nath Mandir. Everything is fine between them now."

Dismissing the ongoing rumours, Bindal assured that Govinda and Sunita are still together and going strong. He stated that misunderstandings and disputes are normal in any marriage but should not be misinterpreted as signs of an impending separation. "Such things keep happening between couples, but they are going strong and will always be together," he said.

The lawyer also refuted claims that Govinda and Sunita live separately. He explained that Govinda had purchased a bungalow for official use after becoming a Member of Parliament, and it is located just opposite the apartment where the couple has lived since their marriage. He pointed out that while Govinda occasionally spends time at the bungalow for work-related commitments, the couple continues to reside together in their flat.

In response to social media speculation, Bindal argued that Sunita's comments in public interviews and podcasts had been taken out of context. He gave examples of how statements such as "Mujhe Govinda jaisa pati nahi chahiye (I don't want a husband like Govinda)" were misrepresented, explaining that Sunita had also mentioned that she wished for a son like him. Similarly, when she remarked that Govinda was with his "own valentine," she was actually referring to him being occupied with work. "It is unfortunate that people are only talking negatively about them when the couple is together, and I can assure that they will always be. No divorce is going to happen," Bindal concluded.

However, contradicting the lawyer's statement, Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, suggested that the entire controversy might be a publicity stunt. Speaking to a news agency, Sinha said that Sunita had sent a legal notice but claimed that no concrete action had been taken. "Yes, she has sent a legal notice to the court. I am aware of that. But there is no concrete matter as to what it is. The legal notice hasn't yet reached us," he said.

The manager also pointed out that Sunita has made several remarks about Govinda in recent times, seemingly stirring up public interest in their relationship. He referred to past instances where Sunita claimed she taught Govinda how to act and dance. "You must have seen that something or the other has been coming up. This or that. Sunita ji has said something or other about Govinda ji. She said she taught him acting or dance," he added.

Addressing the speculation about their living arrangements, Sinha insisted that the couple is not living separately. He confirmed that Govinda spends considerable time at his bungalow due to his political commitments but still looks after his family. "There are certain things that are going on. But they are on their own terms. But it is not like there is any lack on his part about looking after the family. Govinda is a man of a different nature. He stands for others, and for his family," he stated.

Sinha mentioned that Govinda's stays at the bungalow should not be interpreted as evidence of separation. "They don't live separately. Govinda lives in his bungalow. Most of the time, he lives there. Yes, he comes and goes to his house. He lives in a bungalow for a few days. He works in a political party, he is in the ministry. He is associated with the government. So, it's very natural for him to spend some time in his bungalow," he clarified.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have been married since 1987 and share two children, a daughter Tina and a son Yashvardhan. While the rumours of their separation continue to swirl, both the actor's lawyer and manager maintain that the couple remains together. With differing perspectives from Govinda's inner circle, it remains to be seen whether this controversy will subside or continue to fuel speculation in the days to come.