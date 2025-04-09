Did Siddharth Anand Just Confirm 'May 2025' For SRK-Suhana Starrer King?

Hyderabad: Social media has been buzzing with speculations after director Siddharth Anand teased a cryptic post on X, formerly known as Twitter, potentially hinting at the announcement of his upcoming movie, King, starring Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan. His message, "May 2025!" prompted fans to connect the dots of a possible official announcement for the movie as around the same time Suhana Khan will be celebrating her birthday. For the unversed, The Archies' actor will be marking her 25th birthday on May 22.

The film will be the highly anticipated big-screen debut of actor Suhana Khan, who made her acting debut with The Archies on Netflix. The project is also rumoured to feature actor Abhishek Bachchan as the film's villain and Munjya actor Abhay Verma in a significant role, however, no one from the production company nor SRK himself has confirmed any details of the project.

Just a couple of days earlier he had tweeted a one-word post: "False," seemingly an outright rejection to the unverified reports about the casting of the film. There was a buzz that Deepika Padukone had been cast in King as Suhana's mother and that she would also appear as Shah Rukh's ex-lover in a longer than a cameo role. While some found that exciting, it received mixed responses from fans. However, Anand's direct X post put the rumours to rest.

Interestingly, new speculation about famous Punjabi actor Sonam Bajwa joining the project in a more significant role has also gained momentum. Although neither the production details nor the release date are known, King is shaping up to be one of India's most anticipated projects.