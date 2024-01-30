Loading...

Did Samantha and Varun Dhawan Just Tease Citadel Trailer? Fans Can't Keep Calm

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 30, 2024, 5:52 PM IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun Dhawan, Citadel

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan apparently teased release of promotional asset of their upcoming series, Citadel. Fans are excited for impending release of Citadel trailer or teaser after the duo set Instagram ablaze with the cryptic post.

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan wrapped shooting for the Indian adaptation of the American spy series Citadel in June 2023. Since then, the project has been kept under wraps, leaving fans eagerly anticipating updates on the release of promotional assets for the series. On Monday, Varun and Samantha took to social media to subtly hint at the impending release of the Citadel trailer or teaser.

Sharing a collaborative post on Instagram, Varun and Samantha presented three pictures. In these images, both actors appear engrossed and excited as they watch something on their laptops. The director duo, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K., widely known as Raj & DK, and Sita R. Menon also feature in the pictures. The accompanying caption by Samantha and Varun reads, "Finally, we got to watch something…And we are like 🤩🤩🤩."

Following the post, Varun and Samantha's comment section buzzed with excited reactions from fans. One user expressed impatience, saying, "We are waiting 🔥😍," while another speculated, "Citadel India trailer loading right?" A fan shared their excitement, writing, "It’s getting exciting 🥳💘 can’t wait to watch you two in Citadel."

Shortly after, Samantha, who is currently in Mumbai, shared a picture from a dubbing studio. Wearing a black t-shirt and flared jeans, Samantha is seen engrossed in dubbing process. Sh e captioned the Instagram Stories with "Let's go" and added several fire emojis, tagging Raj and DK.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Drops Picture from Dubbing Studio
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Drops Picture from Dubbing Studio

Created by Raj and DK, this action-packed series serves as an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' series of the same name, with Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden leading the international version. The eagerly anticipated release date for the Indian version of Citadel is still awaited. The Varun and Samantha starrer Citadel is set to premiere on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Read More

  1. Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts her biceps in throwback videos for The Family Man 2 and Citadel
  2. 'Bad investment', says Samantha Ruth Prabhu as fan asks about possibility of remarriage
  3. Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals 'failed marriage' with Naga Chaitanya impacted her career

TAGGED:

Samantha Ruth PrabhuVarun DhawanCitadel IndiaCitadel India Trailer

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.