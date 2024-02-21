Did Kareena Kapoor Just Ignore Shahid Kapoor at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024? Viral Video Hints So

Mumbai: At the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024, both Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor were in attendance. However, in a video posted by a paparazzi on Instagram, Kareena seemed to ignore Shahid as she walked past him on the red carpet.

This moment caught the attention of fans who couldn't help but notice the awkward encounter between Kareena and Shahid. Photos and videos of the incident circulated widely on social media. In one clip, Shahid Kapoor was seen standing with Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru, sharing a laugh while posing for paparazzi. As Kareena walked by, she greeted only Raj, leaving Shahid with a smile as he watched her go.

After Kareena moved away, Shahid continued to smile, acknowledging her team as they followed her. Kareena was dressed in a golden shimmery outfit and heels, while Shahid wore a navy blue outfit.

Fans reacted to the video, with one praising Shahid's personality and sense of humor. Others commented on the awkwardness of the situation, noting Shahid's smile and Kareena's apparent glance back at him. The history between the two was also mentioned, as they dated from 2004 to 2007 before going their separate ways. Shahid later married Mira Rajput, with whom he has two children, while Kareena married Saif Ali Khan and has two sons with him.

Shahid recently starred in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, a film where he plays a man who falls in love with and decides to marry a robot named Sifra, played by Kriti Sanon. The movie received mixed reviews and also features veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia.

On the other hand, Kareena is set to appear in The Crew alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh, which is scheduled for release on March 29. She is also part of Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, along with Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar.