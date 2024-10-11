ETV Bharat / entertainment

Did Kangana Ranaut Shade Alia Bhatt Over Jigra's Lacklustre Opening? Reddit Feels So

Alia Bhatt's film Jigra released today to mixed reviews, with Kangana Ranaut making headlines by cryptically criticising the film in an Instagram post.

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Did Kangana Ranaut Shade Alia Bhatt Over Jigra's Lacklustre Opening? Reddit Feels So
Did Kangana Ranaut Shade Alia Bhatt Over Jigra's Lacklustre Opening? Reddit Feels So (Photo: IANS)

Hyderabad: Alia Bhatt's much-anticipated film Jigra has officially released in theaters today. Directed by Vasan Bala and produced by Dharma Productions, the jailbreak drama stars Vedang Raina alongside Bhatt. Despite the buzz around the film, the Alia Bhatt starrer opened to mixed reviews, failing to meet the expectations at the box office.

Coinciding with Jigra's release, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories to post a cryptic message that seemed to target Alia's film. Although she did not mention the film's name, her statement suggested disapproval of how her woman-centric films were handled by industry insiders. Ranaut wrote, "When you destroy woman-centric films and make sure that they don't work, they don't work, even when you make them. Read that again. Thanks."

However, this isn't the first time Kangana has expressed her disdain towards Alia's work. In the past, she criticised Alia's performance in Gully Boy and remarked on the ease of releases for films like Udta Punjab and Padmaavat, which she believes received undue support from the industry while her own film Emergency faced delays.

In response to Kangana's remarks, Alia Bhatt maintained a respectful stance, stating, "I respect Kangana's work a lot and I respect her opinion. If she feels a particular way, she must have a reason to feel that way."

Talking about Jigra, the film tells the story of Satya Anand, a woman who undertakes the daring task of breaking into a prison to free her brother, Ankur Anand, who has been wrongfully accused of drug possession. As the film makes its way into theaters, it remains to be seen how it will perform amidst the ongoing discourse surrounding female representation in Bollywood.

Read More

  1. Kangana Ranaut Sparks Row With Post Downplaying Mahatma Gandhi's Role on His Birth Anniversary
  2. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency to Hit Screens Soon After Certification Roadblock: Makers Accept CBFC's Changes
  3. Jigra X Reviews: Netizens Praise Alia Bhatt's Performance in the Film, but Not All Agree

Hyderabad: Alia Bhatt's much-anticipated film Jigra has officially released in theaters today. Directed by Vasan Bala and produced by Dharma Productions, the jailbreak drama stars Vedang Raina alongside Bhatt. Despite the buzz around the film, the Alia Bhatt starrer opened to mixed reviews, failing to meet the expectations at the box office.

Coinciding with Jigra's release, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories to post a cryptic message that seemed to target Alia's film. Although she did not mention the film's name, her statement suggested disapproval of how her woman-centric films were handled by industry insiders. Ranaut wrote, "When you destroy woman-centric films and make sure that they don't work, they don't work, even when you make them. Read that again. Thanks."

However, this isn't the first time Kangana has expressed her disdain towards Alia's work. In the past, she criticised Alia's performance in Gully Boy and remarked on the ease of releases for films like Udta Punjab and Padmaavat, which she believes received undue support from the industry while her own film Emergency faced delays.

In response to Kangana's remarks, Alia Bhatt maintained a respectful stance, stating, "I respect Kangana's work a lot and I respect her opinion. If she feels a particular way, she must have a reason to feel that way."

Talking about Jigra, the film tells the story of Satya Anand, a woman who undertakes the daring task of breaking into a prison to free her brother, Ankur Anand, who has been wrongfully accused of drug possession. As the film makes its way into theaters, it remains to be seen how it will perform amidst the ongoing discourse surrounding female representation in Bollywood.

Read More

  1. Kangana Ranaut Sparks Row With Post Downplaying Mahatma Gandhi's Role on His Birth Anniversary
  2. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency to Hit Screens Soon After Certification Roadblock: Makers Accept CBFC's Changes
  3. Jigra X Reviews: Netizens Praise Alia Bhatt's Performance in the Film, but Not All Agree

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KANGANA TAKES JIBES AT ALIAALIA BHATT FILM JIGRAKANGANA VS ALIAENTERTAINMENT NEWSBOLLYWOOD ACTOR KANGANA RANAUT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

First Korean Literature Nobel Laureate Han Kang's The Vegetarian Novel - What You Need To Know

Chennai Air Show: A Tale Of Joy For Lakhs And Sorrow For Some

A Tramcar Named Desire - Demise of Kolkata’s 150-Year-Old Icon

Opinion | Israel-Hamas War: Devastation Continues, Hostages Are Still Held Captive

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.