Did Kangana Ranaut Shade Alia Bhatt Over Jigra's Lacklustre Opening? Reddit Feels So

Hyderabad: Alia Bhatt's much-anticipated film Jigra has officially released in theaters today. Directed by Vasan Bala and produced by Dharma Productions, the jailbreak drama stars Vedang Raina alongside Bhatt. Despite the buzz around the film, the Alia Bhatt starrer opened to mixed reviews, failing to meet the expectations at the box office.

Coinciding with Jigra's release, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories to post a cryptic message that seemed to target Alia's film. Although she did not mention the film's name, her statement suggested disapproval of how her woman-centric films were handled by industry insiders. Ranaut wrote, "When you destroy woman-centric films and make sure that they don't work, they don't work, even when you make them. Read that again. Thanks."

However, this isn't the first time Kangana has expressed her disdain towards Alia's work. In the past, she criticised Alia's performance in Gully Boy and remarked on the ease of releases for films like Udta Punjab and Padmaavat, which she believes received undue support from the industry while her own film Emergency faced delays.

In response to Kangana's remarks, Alia Bhatt maintained a respectful stance, stating, "I respect Kangana's work a lot and I respect her opinion. If she feels a particular way, she must have a reason to feel that way."

Talking about Jigra, the film tells the story of Satya Anand, a woman who undertakes the daring task of breaking into a prison to free her brother, Ankur Anand, who has been wrongfully accused of drug possession. As the film makes its way into theaters, it remains to be seen how it will perform amidst the ongoing discourse surrounding female representation in Bollywood.