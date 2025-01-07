Did Chandramukhi Makers Demand Rs 5 Cr from Nayanthara? Here's The Truth

Hyderabad: Nayanthara's documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale, stirred up quite a storm when it dropped on Netflix in November 2023. While the world watched in awe, behind-the-scenes tension unfolded, catching the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. The actor's ongoing legal tussle with Dhanush, the producer of her film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, escalated when he allegedly refused to grant a No Objection Certificate (NOC) and demanded a hefty Rs 10 crore fee for the inclusion of a brief behind-the-scenes clip from the 2015 film.

But just when the controversy seemed to simmer down, reports surfaced about a fresh dispute. This time, the makers of Chandramukhi (2005), a film that starred Nayanthara and was produced by Sivaji Productions, were said to have demanded Rs 5 crore from her for using footage in the documentary. These reports went viral, adding fuel to an already heated situation. However, Sivaji Productions has since clarified that no such demand was made.

To set the record straight, Tamil film industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan shared an NOC issued by Sivaji Productions to Nayanthara, confirming the clearance for using the footage from Chandramukhi in the Netflix documentary. The certificate stated, "This is to certify that Sivaji Productions has no objection to the use of the following footage in the Netflix documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale." It also made it clear that no financial claim was associated with the NOC, directly countering the earlier rumours of a Rs 5 crore demand. Furthermore, the certificate assured Rowdy Pictures, the production company co-owned by Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan, that they would be held harmless from any claims related to the use of the footage.

While this clarification helps put some of the rumours to rest, the earlier legal battle between Nayanthara and Dhanush is still a topic of discussion. Nayanthara had slammed Dhanush for not granting permission to use footage from their 2015 collaboration, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. She also voiced her frustration over his legal notice, demanding a whopping Rs 10 crore in damages for a mere three-second behind-the-scenes clip from the film. This confrontation further showcased the complexities of rights and permissions within the film industry.

Meanwhile, on the film front, the actor recently made news with the title teaser of her upcoming film Rakkayie, directed by debutant Senthil Nallasamy. The teaser hints at an intense drama filled with action, emotions, and a powerful role for Nayanthara. Fans are already anticipating the high-octane action sequences and emotional depth the film promises to deliver. Produced by Drumstick Productions and Movieverse Studios, Rakkayie features music by Govind Vasantha and cinematography by Gautham Rajendran.