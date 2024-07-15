Did Ambanis Gift Meezaan Jafri Apartment worth Rs 30 Cr for Playing Cupid in Anant-Radhika's Love Story? Dad Jaaved Jaaferi Reacts

Hyderabad: Actor Jaaved Jaaferi found amusement in Kamaal R Khan's recent claim that his son Meezaan Jafri played matchmaker for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, who recently tied the knot in Mumbai. Jaaved dismissed Kamaal's assertion that Meezan received a Rs 30 crore apartment gift from Mukesh Ambani, Anant's father and the Chairman of Reliance Industries, in return.

Kamaal took to his social media handle on Sunday and posted, "Actor Javed Jaffrey son Meezan Javed Jaffrey is staying at Sandhu Palace Bandra, Mumbai. Because Mukesh Ambani has gifted him that apartment worth of ₹30cr. Actually Meezan did introduce Radhika Merchant to Anant Ambani. Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai. (Grin emoji)."

Responding swiftly, Jaaved reposted Kamaal's tweet with the comment, "Kuch bhi (Whatever)!!!! (grin emoji)." Many users also chimed in with Jaaved, one remarking, "KRK still believes in WhatsApp forwards." Another sarcastically noted, "Don't believe it? Matlab you’re not using Whatsapp correctly."

Meezaan, a close friend of Anant Ambani, actively participated in all the wedding ceremonies throughout the month. He began his career as an Assistant Director under Sanjay Leela Bhansali, working on films like Padmaavat, and Bajirao Mastani. Meezaan made his acting debut in Bhansali's production Malaal (2019), opposite Sharmin Segal. He also appeared in Hungama 2 (2021) and Yaariyan 2 last year, with his upcoming project being Miranda Boys. Meanwhile, Jaaved's latest appearance was in the 2022 Netflix India film Jaadugar.

The wedding celebrations of Mukesh Ambani's youngest son concluded with a grand reception on Sunday, marking the end of months-long festivities. The wedding, held at Mumbai's Jio World Drive convention center owned by the Ambani family, was part of the Mangal Utsav (Festival of Bliss), deemed the wedding of the year by many.

Celebrities like former British Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, along with Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, American wrestler and actor John Cena, and Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan attended the ceremonies on Friday and Saturday.