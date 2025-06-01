Did Aamir Khan Hint at Retirement After His Dream Project Mahabharat? Deets Inside

Hyderabad: The Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has always been recognised for his fierce commitment and passion towards meaningful content. And now the acting mammoth has spoken about his upcoming magnum opus, Mahabharat possibly being the final film of his career.

During an interaction with content creator Raj Shamani, Aamir shared that Mahabharat has always been a dream project for him. Calling it "layered, emotional, and full of scale," he believes the epic has everything a storyteller could ask for. "Har cheez jo duniya mein hai, woh aapko Mahabharat mein milegi," he said, emphasising how deeply he resonates with the tale.

Aamir's Deep Emotional Connection

Aamir remarked that Mahabharat means so much to him that he can imagine feeling an artistic and emotional sense of fulfilment after making it. He suggested: "Shayad yeh karne ke baad mere andar woh emotion aaye ki ab iske baad mujhe kuch nahi karna." This has sparked speculation that the 59-year-old actor might retire from films after completing this epic, although he added, "I hope that I die with my shoes on." This indicates he still wants to stay creatively active until the very end.

Not Just a Film - A Grand Vision

Aamir previously told an international tabloid that Mahabharat is not just a film. He envisions it as a multi-part series, possibly with multiple directors involved. Writing alone, he says, will take years. When asked if he'll act in it, Aamir responded that casting will depend on what suits each role best - indicating he might not star in the project himself.

Upcoming Project Sitaare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par is all set to release on June 20, 2025. Aamir is hoping to recover from the disappointing response to Laal Singh Chaddha. It is the spiritual sequel to the 2007 release Taare Zameen Par. In the film, Aamir plays the role of a basketball coach who guides a group of people with intellectual disabilities.