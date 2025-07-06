Dhurandhar First Look: Ranveer Singh Drops Fierce Teaser On His 40th Birthday; Unveils Release Date

Hyderabad: Ranveer Singh celebrated his 40th birthday in style by revealing the long-anticipated first look of his upcoming film, Dhurandhar. Renowned for taking bold decisions and playing over-the-top roles, Ranveer shared the intense teaser on Instagram precisely at 12:12 PM, a time he had alluded to in a cryptic story just a day earlier.

The first look video presents Ranveer in a gritty and fierce character. With long hair, messy beard, bloodied face, Ranveer's character is full of attitude as he lights a cigarette walking down a dark passage. In a short clip we get to see some high-octane action and his co-stars Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna in equally strong looks.

What was interesting is how Ranveer created the intrigue around this reveal. A day before his birthday, he shocked fans by completely cleaning out his Instagram account by deleting or archiving all of his posts and even removing his profile picture! This raised eyebrows and led many to question what was done and why. Fans were left to wonder if this was a personal decision, or a promotional stunt.

A little while later, Ranveer posted a story that read "12:12" with crossed swords emojis. The puzzle became clear when the Dhurandhar teaser dropped at that exact time on his birthday. The film is directed by Aditya Dhar and stars Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal. It is based on real events, possibly connected to the life of Indian super spy Ajit Doval, but the makers have not confirmed this at the moment.

The teaser promises gritty action, suspense, and larger-than-life characters. Dhurandhar is slated to hit theatres on December 5, where it will clash with Prabhas' The Raja Saab. With this intense first look, fans are eagerly waiting to see Ranveer back in action after a relatively quiet year at the box office.