ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhruvi Patel from US declared Miss India Worldwide 2024

author img

By PTI

Published : 56 minutes ago

Updated : 2 minutes ago

Dhruvi Patel, a Computer Information Systems student from the USA, has won Miss India Worldwide 2024, a prominent Indian Pageant held outside India. She expressed that the title represents her heritage and provides a platform to inspire others. The first runner-up was Lisa Abdoelhak from Suriname, followed by Malvika Sharma from the Netherlands.

Dhruvi Patel, a Computer Information Systems student from the USA, has won Miss India Worldwide 2024, a prominent Indian Pageant held outside India. She expressed that the title represents her heritage and provides a platform to inspire others. The first runner-up was Lisa Abdoelhak from Suriname, followed by Malvika Sharma from the Netherlands.
Dhruvi Patel, Miss India Worldwide 2024 (Screengrab from PTI Videos on X)

Washington: Dhruvi Patel, a Computer Information System student from the USA, has been declared the winner of Miss India Worldwide 2024, the longest-running Indian pageant outside of India. Dhruvi aspires to be a Bollywood actor and UNICEF Ambassador. "Winning Miss India Worldwide is such an incredible honour. It's more than a crown - it represents my heritage, my values, and the opportunity to inspire others on a global scale," Dhruvi said after her crowning in Edison, New Jersey.

Lisa Abdoelhak from Suriname was declared the first runner-up, while Malvika Sharma from the Netherlands was adjudged the second runner-up in the same race. In the Mrs category, SuAnn Mouttet from Trinidad and Tobago was the winner, with Sneha Nambiar the first and Pawandip Kaur from the United Kingdom the second-runner up.

In the Teen category, Sierra Suret from Guadeloupe was crowned Miss Teen India Worldwide. Shreya Singh from the Netherlands and Shradha Tedjoe from Suriname were declared the first and second runners-up. The beauty pageant is organised by the New York-based India Festival Committee and is headed by Indian Americans Neelam and Dharmatma Saran. The crown is celebrating its 31st anniversary this year.

Read More

  1. 'No Dalit, Adivasi in Miss India List, I Checked,' Says Rahul Gandhi; BJP Hits Back
  2. Miss World 2024: India's Sini Shetty Makes It to Top 8

Washington: Dhruvi Patel, a Computer Information System student from the USA, has been declared the winner of Miss India Worldwide 2024, the longest-running Indian pageant outside of India. Dhruvi aspires to be a Bollywood actor and UNICEF Ambassador. "Winning Miss India Worldwide is such an incredible honour. It's more than a crown - it represents my heritage, my values, and the opportunity to inspire others on a global scale," Dhruvi said after her crowning in Edison, New Jersey.

Lisa Abdoelhak from Suriname was declared the first runner-up, while Malvika Sharma from the Netherlands was adjudged the second runner-up in the same race. In the Mrs category, SuAnn Mouttet from Trinidad and Tobago was the winner, with Sneha Nambiar the first and Pawandip Kaur from the United Kingdom the second-runner up.

In the Teen category, Sierra Suret from Guadeloupe was crowned Miss Teen India Worldwide. Shreya Singh from the Netherlands and Shradha Tedjoe from Suriname were declared the first and second runners-up. The beauty pageant is organised by the New York-based India Festival Committee and is headed by Indian Americans Neelam and Dharmatma Saran. The crown is celebrating its 31st anniversary this year.

Read More

  1. 'No Dalit, Adivasi in Miss India List, I Checked,' Says Rahul Gandhi; BJP Hits Back
  2. Miss World 2024: India's Sini Shetty Makes It to Top 8
Last Updated : 2 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BEAUTY PAGEANTMISS INDIA WORLDWIDENEW YORK BASED INDIAN FESTIVALMISS INDIA WORLDWIDE 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.