Dhruva Sarja Cheating Case: Bombay HC Asks Actor To Deposit Rs 3 Crore After Producer Alleges Fraud

The Bombay High Court has asked Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja to deposit Rs 3 crore before it considers his plea to quash a cheating case against him. The case was registered at Amboli Police Station in Mumbai on the complaint of film producer Raghavendra Hegde.

The Complaint

According to Hegde's complaint, he entered into an agreement with Dhruva Sarja in 2019 for a film project. Following their discussions, the producer paid the actor Rs 3 crore in 2020. Hegde claims he arranged this money by borrowing from others.

However, the project did not take off. Over time, Sarja allegedly began ignoring the producer's calls and messages. Meanwhile, because Hegde had borrowed the funds on interest, the outstanding amount kept growing. He claims that the loan, along with interest, has now risen to Rs 43 crore.

Hegde alleges that in total, Sarja cheated him of Rs 9 crore and failed to fulfill the commitment made under their agreement.

Dhruva Sarja's Side

The actor has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court, seeking to quash the cheating case. In court, he admitted receiving Rs 3 crore from Hegde but denied any wrongdoing.

Sarja argued that after the agreement was signed in 2020, Hegde did not come up with a proper script for three years. In 2023, when a script was finally presented, Sarja rejected it. Later, in 2024, Hegde brought a revised script. By July 2025, he again approached Sarja and insisted on involving an investor, claiming the actor was committed to the film.

When Sarja refused, he says Hegde went to the police and filed a cheating complaint.

Court's Observation

On Monday, a division bench of Justice Ajay Gadkari and Justice Rajesh Patil heard the arguments from both sides. The court directly asked the actor if he was prepared to return the Rs 3 crore he had received from the producer. The judges observed that if Sarja denies cheating allegations, he should at least be ready to deposit the original amount in court.

Next Steps

The court has adjourned the hearing for a week and asked Sarja to clarify his position on depositing the money. The matter will be taken up again in the next hearing.