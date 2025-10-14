Dhruv Vikram's Bison Gets Its First Review: Director Ram Says 'The Best Film That Mari Selvaraj Has Made'
Director Ram praised Mari Selvaraj's upcoming film Bison as his best work yet, raising anticipation for Dhruv Vikram's powerful Diwali release.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 14, 2025 at 5:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: The countdown has started for Bison, which is one of the most anticipated Tamil releases of the year, directed by Mari Selvaraj and featuring Dhruv Vikram in the lead role. The film will hit the silver screens on October 17, right before the Diwali festival, and the initial reactions indicate that the film could prove to be a milestone for both Dhruv Vikram and Mari Selvaraj.
The buzz surrounding Bison reached a fever pitch after filmmaker Ram, who served as Mari Selvaraj's mentor in his early days, watched the film and shared his first review. Mari Selvaraj began his career as an assistant director to Ram before making his independent debut with the critically acclaimed Pariyerum Perumal in 2018. At Bison's pre-release event, Mari Selvaraj revealed Ram's enthusiastic reaction after viewing the film.
According to the director, Ram told him, "This is the best film that Mari Selvaraj has made and the director has evolved well through the Dhruv Vikram starrer." This praise from Ram immediately caught the attention of fans, many of whom are now calling Bison the filmmaker's most ambitious project yet.
Mari Selvaraj has built a strong reputation for crafting socially resonant stories with films like Karnan, Maamannan, and Vaazhai. Each of his previous ventures struck a chord with audiences for their deep-rooted themes and emotional storytelling. While Karnan stirred discussions for its portrayal of historical and social issues, the director's artistry and storytelling finesse have always earned him widespread acclaim.
Bison features Dhruv Vikram in a powerful rural role that showcases not only his acting prowess but also his kabaddi skills. Besides Dhruv Vikram, the movie also features Anupama Parameswaran, Rajisha Vijayan, Lal, and Pasupathi in key roles. With music composed by Nivas K Prasanna, the movie assures a combination of raw emotion, suspenseful drama, and striking visuals.
The freshly dropped trailer has further raised anticipation, garnering acclaim for its dark tone and robust acting. Fans are eagerly counting down the days to witness Dhruv Vikram's transformation under Mari Selvaraj's direction.
READ MORE