Dhruv Vikram's Bison Gets Its First Review: Director Ram Says 'The Best Film That Mari Selvaraj Has Made'

Hyderabad: The countdown has started for Bison, which is one of the most anticipated Tamil releases of the year, directed by Mari Selvaraj and featuring Dhruv Vikram in the lead role. The film will hit the silver screens on October 17, right before the Diwali festival, and the initial reactions indicate that the film could prove to be a milestone for both Dhruv Vikram and Mari Selvaraj.

The buzz surrounding Bison reached a fever pitch after filmmaker Ram, who served as Mari Selvaraj's mentor in his early days, watched the film and shared his first review. Mari Selvaraj began his career as an assistant director to Ram before making his independent debut with the critically acclaimed Pariyerum Perumal in 2018. At Bison's pre-release event, Mari Selvaraj revealed Ram's enthusiastic reaction after viewing the film.

According to the director, Ram told him, "This is the best film that Mari Selvaraj has made and the director has evolved well through the Dhruv Vikram starrer." This praise from Ram immediately caught the attention of fans, many of whom are now calling Bison the filmmaker's most ambitious project yet.