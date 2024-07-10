ETV Bharat / entertainment

Baby Rathee on Board! Dhruv Rathee and Wife Juli Lbr Announce Pregnancy with Adorable Baby Bump Pictures

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jul 10, 2024, 11:44 AM IST

Social media star Dhruv Rathee and his wife Juli Lbr are all set to embrace parenthood. The couple takes to social media to announce pregnancy and shares that "Baby Rathee" is due in September.

Social media star Dhruv Rathee and his wife Juli Lbr are all set to embrace parenthood. The couple takes to social media to announce pregnancy and shares that "Baby Rathee" is due in September.
Dhruv Rathee and Wife Juli Lbr Announce Pregnancy with Adorable Baby Bump Pictures (Dhruv Rathee Instagram)

Hyderabad: Renowned YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and his wife Juli Lbr have joyfully shared the news of their impending parenthood on social media. Dhruv Rathee, known for his insightful commentary on Indian socio-political issues through his YouTube channel, expressed his excitement about welcoming "Baby Rathee" into their lives this September.

The announcement came alongside a heartfelt Instagram post titled “Baby Rathee coming in September,” featuring three endearing photos. The first captures Juli Lbr gently cradling her belly in a graceful bodycon dress. The next shows Dhruv Rathee joining her with smiles directed at the camera, radiating their happiness. The third photo captures Juli Lbr’s beaming smile, showcasing their shared joy.

In addition to his impactful socio-political commentary, Dhruv Rathee also shares his travel adventures on another YouTube channel. Reflecting on his personal journey, he previously shared the story of their wedding in Vienna, Austria, in 2021. After seven years together, they celebrated their union in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends, followed by a traditional Hindu ritual.

Fans and followers flooded the couple with congratulatory messages upon hearing the news. Social media was abuzz with well-wishes and heart emojis, celebrating this new chapter in Dhruv Rathee and Juli Lbr’s lives.

