Dheeraj Kumar Passes Away At 79 After Cardiac Arrest; Film Industry Mourns The Loss

Hyderabad: Veteran actor, producer, and director Dheeraj Kumar passed away on Tuesday at the age of 79. He breathed his last at 11:40 am at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, where he was admitted after being diagnosed with acute pneumonia. His condition had turned critical in recent days, and he was placed on ventilator support in the ICU. According to hospital sources, the veteran artist suffered a cardiac arrest, which ultimately led to his demise. His son, Ashutosh Kumar, was by his side at the time of his passing.

His family confirmed the news with an emotional statement, "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dheeraj Kumar, a renowned actor, producer, and director, who left us due to cardiac arrest. He was under treatment at Kokilaben Hospital in Andheri West and was on ventilator support. The industry mourns the loss of a talented professional who contributed significantly to the world of entertainment. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace."

It is expected to take a couple of hours to complete the necessary paperwork at the hospital. His mortal remains will then be taken to his residence. The cremation is likely to be held on Wednesday, as family members from Punjab are on their way to Mumbai to attend the final rites.

Dheeraj Kumar had a long and impactful journey in the entertainment industry. He began his career in 1965 as one of the finalists in a nationwide talent contest alongside Subhash Ghai and Rajesh Khanna, with Khanna emerging as the winner. Over the years, Dheeraj acted in 21 Punjabi films between 1970 and 1984.

He featured in several Hindi films, including Heera Panna, Raaton Ka Raja, and Swami, in which the popular song Ka Karoon Sajani, Aaye Na Balam was picturised on him. Later, he founded Creative Eye Limited, a production house that went on to produce successful television shows. He served as the company's chairman and managing director.

Apart from his professional accomplishments, Kumar remained deeply spiritual. He had recently attended the inauguration ceremony of the ISKCON temple in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. Speaking at the event, he had said, "I came here with a sense of humility. While they called me the VVIP, I believe the true VVIP is God. Prime Minister Modi spoke about the grandeur and significance of the ISKCON temple, and his words are always inspiring."

He further added, "The love and affection of the people here have deeply touched me. The spiritual importance of phrases like 'Radhe Radhe Krishna Krishna' is very significant, and I feel peaceful visiting this temple."

The film and television fraternity is in mourning, remembering Kumar not only for his artistic talent but also for his humility, spiritual devotion, and longstanding contribution to Indian entertainment.