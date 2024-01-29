Dharmendra's granddaughter Nikita Chaudhary to tie the knot in Udaipur

Udaipur (Rajasthan): Legendary actor Dharmendra's granddaughter Nikita Choudhary will tie the nuptial knot at a private resort here. Dharmendra and his entire family have reached the city, known for its lakes, for the royal wedding. The functions for the wedding will commence on Monday evening at the picturesque resort.

It is understood that Dharmendra, his sons Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and all the family members have reached the city for marriage and as many as 176 rooms of the private resort have been have been booked for the royal wedding. Sources said around 250 to 300 guests, including foreigners, are expected to attend the wedding. The 'Mehendi' ceremony will be held on Monday evening and the functions will take place till January 31.

Nikita Choudhary, a dentist by profession, who resides in United States of America, is the daughter of Dharmendra's daughter Ajita Deol.

The 'Haldi' and 'Sangeet' ceremony will be held on Tuesday while the wedding and reception will take place on January 31. Sources added that the bride's maternal uncle will give a special performance in the 'Sangeet' ceremony.

The guests will be served with a variety of Punjabi dishes. Along with this, Rajasthani dishes like 'Dal Bati Churma', 'mustard greens and corn roti' are also on the menu.

Bollywood star Sunny Deol had visited the city on January 18 to see the preparations for Nikita's wedding. According to the information received, this marriage ceremony will be held as per Punjabi customs.