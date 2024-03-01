Dharmendra Fractures Ankle, Concerns Arise Among Fans Over Now-Deleted Picture

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Dharmendra is known for his active presence on social media platforms. The 88-year-old star frequently shares updates and engages with his fans. However, a recent tweet posted around 4 am caused concern among his followers regarding his well-being. Although he assured them of his health initially, he later removed the picture he had shared.

In the tweet, Dharmendra expressed his inability to sleep and his late-night craving for food, sharing a picture of himself indulging in a midnight snack. He captioned the photo, "It's midnight, but I can't sleep, and I feel extremely hungry. I am having a roti with white butter which tastes so delicious." In the image, Dharmendra appeared in a black attire, seated on his bed with a weary expression.

Responding to a fan's inquiry about his leg, Dharmendra revealed that he had fractured his ankle, reassuring his fans that he would recover soon with their good wishes.

Dharmendra's recent film appearances include Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, as well as a supporting role in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, released in July last year. His upcoming projects include Ekkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan, as well as Apne 2 and Housefull 5.