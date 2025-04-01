Dharmendra Addresses Fans Post Eye Surgery: "Abhi Bhi Bahut Damm Hai" - Watch

Hyderabad: Bollywood veteran actor Dharmendra was recently seen in Mumbai with a bandaged eye. The 89-year-old actor had undergone a medical procedure recently. The legendary actor had an eye graft (corneal transplant) to correct his eyesight. However, Dharmendra remained in good spirits and was all smiles with the paparazzi, reassuring his fans about his health and wellbeing.

A video of the actor shared by a paparazzi on Instagram showed the actor speaking about being strong. In his interaction: "Abhi bhi bohut damm hai, bohut jaan rakhta hoon…Mere aankh mein graft hua hai. Toh aata hun, hann (I am still very strong…I had an eye graft, I will be leaving now okay)?" He further added, "Love you audience, love you my friends, my fans. I am strong".

For the unversed, an eye graft surgery or corneal transplantation (or keratoplasty) replaces a damaged cornea with a healthy cornea from a donor. The surgery is done to restore vision, alleviate pain, or treat other corneal conditions. Corneal transplant surgery involves post-operative care, but it typically has a high success rate and a good chance that a patient can attain clarity of vision.

Dharmendra, who celebrated his 89th birthday in December 2023, is still active in films, though selectively. The last film that the actor featured in was Karan Johar's 2023 movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in which he starred alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. He was also seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah.

Next, Dharmendra is set to play an important role in the war movie Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan. The movie is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who won the Param Vir Chakra for valor in the 1971 Indo-Pakistani war. Dharmendra is set to star with Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, along with Jaideep Ahlawat. The film will stream on Amazon Prime Video.