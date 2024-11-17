Dhanush's Former Co-Stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Shruti Haasan, Nazriya Fahadh Come out in Support of Nayanthara

Hyderabad: Tamil superstar Nayanthara created a stir with a public open letter in which she criticised her former co-star Dhanush for sending her a legal notice demanding Rs 10 crore for using visuals from their 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in her Netflix documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale. Now, several Tamil film industry colleagues have expressed their support for Nayanthara.

In the letter shared on Instagram on November 16, 2024, Nayanthara explained that she had initially requested permission from Dhanush to use clips and songs from the film for the documentary. However, after waiting for two years without receiving a response, she chose to proceed without his No Objection Certificate (NOC). The visuals included in the documentary were taken by fans during behind-the-scenes moments and were already circulating on social media.

Nayanthara expressed shock and disappointment at Dhanush's decision to send a legal notice over a mere three-second clip, demanding an exorbitant Rs 10 crore as compensation. She questioned his character and integrity, accusing him of not practicing what he preached publicly in his audio launches and interviews. She referred to the lawsuit as an 'all-time low' for the actor, suggesting that his actions spoke volumes about his true character.

The post has since garnered support from several of Nayanthara and Dhanush's colleagues in the Tamil film industry. Parvathy Thiruvothu, who starred with Dhanush in Maryan, reposted Nayanthara's letter with a gesture of solidarity, using the joined-hands emoji. Other stars such as Shruti Haasan, Isha Talwar, Nazriya Fahadh, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Gouri G Kishan liked Nayanthara's post, showing public support for the Jawan actor. Isha Talwar also commented, "Well done @nayanthara, so much respect."

Nayanthara has not yet revealed how the situation will impact the upcoming release of her documentary, set to premiere on November 18, 2024, which coincides with her 40th birthday. As of now, Dhanush has also not issued a public response to her statement.