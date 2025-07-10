D54 First Look: Dhanush Says 'Sometimes Staying Dangerous Is The Only Way To Stay Alive', Vignesh Raja Promises 'Great Time At Theatres'

Hyderabad: Dhanush is basking in the the success of his latest release Kuberaa. While his fans are still under the spell of his performance in the Sekhar Kammula directorial, Dhanush is all set to dive into his next which is Vignesh Raja's upcoming directorial tentatively titled D54. The upcoming film will mark Dhanush's 54th outing as actor since his debut in 2002 released Thulluvadho Ilamai.

Taking to social media, Vignesh Raja shared the first look of the film along with an announcement: "Happy to announce my second feature film! Grateful for the journey so far, and we're giving it everything to make sure you have a great time at the theatres. See you soon on the big screen," he wrote on Instagram.

The film officially went on floors today, July 10, with a traditional pooja ceremony. Dhanush also shared the first look poster, captioning it: "Sometimes staying dangerous is the only way to stay alive," hinting at the intense and conflict-driven nature of his role.

D54 first look is visually striking. It features a lone male figure (Dhanush) standing in the middle of a vast burning field stretching across the frame with flames and smoke dividing the background. The setting features cotton plants in the foreground and a row of silhouetted palm trees on both sides adding South Indian rural texture to the landscape. Going by the first look, Dhanush seems to be playing emotionally or morally challenging role in the film.

The film is presented by Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh of Vels Film International Ltd, in association with Think Studios. The film features music by G.V. Prakash Kumar and cinematography by Theni Eswar. Editing will be handled by Sreejith Sarang, with Maya Pandi onboard as the art director. The script is co-written by Vignesh Raja and Alfred Prakash, who also collaborated on Por Thozhil.

This marks only the second directorial venture for Vignesh Raja after the critically acclaimed Por Thozhil (2023). Despite his relatively slim filmography, Vignesh seems to have earned the trust of Dhanush. It’s worth remembering that Dhanush previously took a similar leap of faith with filmmaker Vetrimaaran, starring in his debut Polladhavan and later in the National Award-winning Aadukalam. The duo will be reuniting with much-awaited Veda Chennai 2 going on floors next year.

On a related note, Dhanush has recently wrapped up shooting for Aanand L Rai's directorial, Tere Ishq Mein, co-starring Kriti Sanon.

Coming back to D54, the film is already building anticipation among fans with its compelling first look and a solid team behind it.