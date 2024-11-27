ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhanush Sues Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan Over Netflix Documentary Dispute

Hyderabad: Actor-producer Dhanush has filed a civil suit against actor Nayanthara and her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, alleging copyright infringement. The controversy stems from Nayanthara's Netflix documentary Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale, produced under their banner Rowdy Pictures Private Limited. Dhanush claims that visuals from the 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, starring Nayanthara and produced by his company Wunderbar Films, were used in the documentary without authorisation.

The case, filed in the Madras High Court, also names Los Gatos Production Services India LLP, Netflix's Indian content partner. According to Dhanush's counsel, an earlier notice demanded the removal of the infringing content within 24 hours, warning of legal action and damages amounting to Rs 10 crores. The notice stated, "Advise your client to take down the content infringing my client's copyright... failing which my client will be forced to initiate appropriate legal action."

During the initial hearing, senior counsel PS Raman, representing Dhanush, requested permission to proceed against Netflix. Despite opposition from Nayanthara's legal team, the court allowed the case to advance.