Dhanush Starrer Raayan Trailer to Be out Soon; Check out Latest Update

Hyderabad: As anticipation grows for Dhanush's Raayan trailer drop, makers on Tuesday shared an update on the same. The production banner Sun Pictures revealed the exact time the trailer will be made available to the fans. The highly anticipated film Raayan featuring Kalidas Jayaram, Sundeep Kishan, and SJ Suryah in key roles is set to hit screens on July 26.

Taking to the official X handle of Sun Pictures, makers announced the time at which the trailer for Dhanush's upcoming film Raayan will be released. Sharing a brand new poster of the film, the makers wrote: "Dropping the high voltage #RaayanTrailer today 6PM." Earlier, the makers had announced the trailer release date with another poster.

Reacting to the trailer time announcement, fans thronged the comment section of the post. A fan wrote: "The poster (fire emoticons)." Another one wrote: "Expecting intense raw action scenes." Another fan commented: "Raayan trailer loading. Cant' wait."

Talking about the film, it is a gangster drama with raw action scenes. The CBFC has approved the film with A certification. The crisp and powerful action drama has a runtime of 2 hours and 23 minutes. The film is Dhanush's second directorial effort after Pa Paandi.

The South superstar is all set to enthrall audience with his upcoming film Raayan. The film is a special project for Dhanush as it marks his 50th film. Dhanush was most recently seen in Captain Miller, which went on to win the UK National Film Award 2024 for the best foreign language film.