By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Dhanush-starrer Ilaiyaraaja Biopic to Go on Floors on This Date: Reports

Dhanush starrer Ilaiyaraaja biopic is all set to go on floors. Earlier scheduled to roll from October 2024, the team is now said to commence shoot from Mach 20. Helmed by Arun Matheswaran, the film is yet to get a title.

Hyderabad: The biopic of music maestro Ilaiyaraaja with Dhanush playing the titular role was announced later last year. Back then, the film was said to be going floors in October this year. Latest buzz around Ilaiyaraaja biopic, however, suggest otherwise.

Reports suggest that filming for the much-anticipated biopic on the life of legendary musician Ilaiyaraaja is set to commence on March 20. Dhanush is slated to portray the iconic musician, with director Arun Matheswaran at the helm. The film, which is yet to be titled, is expected to hit the screens around mid-2025.

This collaboration marks the second time Dhanush and Arun Matheswaran are working together, following their project Captain Miller. Interestingly, Ilaiyaraaja previously collaborated with Dhanush on the music for Adhu Oru Kana Kaalam, where Dhanush contributed his vocals to the track Onnoda Nadandhaa from the album Viduthalai - Part 1.

For unversed, Ilaiyaraaja, often referred to as Isaignani or the musical sage, boasts an illustrious career spanning over forty-seven years, with over 7,000 songs and 1,000 film scores to his credit, along with more than 20,000 concerts. Notably, A. R. Rahman, the Oscar and Grammy-winning composer, began his journey under the guidance of Ilaiyaraaja in 1986.

Dhanush, a prominent figure in Tamil cinema, with a growing fan base in North India, has starred in 46 films and has been honored with four National Film Awards and fourteen SIIMA Awards. In addition to his role in the Ilaiyaraaja biopic, the actor is also involved in several other exciting projects, including Kubera helmed by Sekhar Kammula and co-starring Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Rashmika Mandanna. Furthermore, he is busy working on two directorial ventures titled Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam and Raayan.

Dhanush's upcoming lineup of films also includes Tere Ishk Mein with Annad L Rai. Announced in June 2023, the film is yet to take off. Tere Ishk Mein marks Dhanush and Rai's third collaboration after Raanjhanaa (2013) Arrangi Re (2021).

