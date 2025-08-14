Dhanush, Sivakarthikeyan, Others Watch First-Day First-Show Of Rajinikanth's Coolie In Chennai

Hyderabad: It wasn't just die-hard fans who made a beeline for theatres on the opening day of the highly anticipated movie Coolie. Several prominent Tamil film celebrities, including actors Dhanush, Sivakarthikeyan, and Priyanka Mohan, joined the crowd to watch filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj's much-anticipated Rajinikanth-starrer on its first day, first show.

In Chennai, Rohini Silver Screens, also known as "Fans Fort Rohini" for its history of hosting electrifying star-studded screenings, was at full capacity. Among the early viewers spotted at the venue were Dhanush, his son Yatra, Priyanka Mohan, Rajinikanth's wife Latha, and daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth. Fans cheered as these celebrities made their way into the theatre to catch the highly anticipated action drama.

Meanwhile, actor Sivakarthikeyan attended a screening at another Chennai theatre along with his wife Aarthi. Cameras captured the star greeting the press with a shy wave before heading inside. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj and music composer Anirudh Ravichander also watched the film at Vettri Theatres, where they were surrounded by enthusiastic fans eager to click selfies before the show began.

The celebrations were no less than a festival. Fans danced to Rajinikanth's hit songs at Rohini Silver Screens before the screening of the movie, filling the cinema hall with phone flashlights and a DJ hyping the audience. Across the country, videos showed fans performing traditional rituals such as pouring milk over giant cut-outs of the superstar, bursting crackers, and welcoming the release with drums, dhols, and showers of confetti.

Coolie features Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Upendra, and Aamir Khan. The film tells the story of Deva, a man who avenges his friend's death. Most importantly, the film is an independent project and does not form part of Lokesh Kanagaraj's Cinematic Universe.