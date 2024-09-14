Dhanush Resolves Dispute With Producers Council, Red Card Lifted For His Upcoming Film

Hyderabad: Actor Dhanush expressed his gratitude to the South Indian Artistes' Association (Nadigar Sangam) for their intervention in resolving the issues raised by the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC), leading to the cancellation of the disciplinary action taken against him.

On August 1, TFPC issued a red card to Dhanush following complaints from production house Sri Thenandal Films, which alleged that the actor had accepted an advance payment but failed to report for the shoot.

In a press statement, Dhanush revealed that with the help of Nadigar Sangam, the concerns brought forward by Sri Thenandal Films and Five Star Creations were successfully addressed, culminating in a mutually beneficial resolution. He extended his sincere thanks to the council for its timely involvement, specifically mentioning the unwavering support of members Nassar, Karthi, Vishal, Karunas, and Poochi Murugan.

Dhanush Resolves Dispute With TFPC (ETV Bharat)

Dhanush also confirmed that he resumed shooting for his upcoming film on September 11, following the resolution of the dispute. The actor's recent film, Raayan, received mixed reviews, while he is currently directing and acting in the film Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam.

The red card issued by the TFPC had created a rift between the Producers' Association and the Artistes' Association, requiring both sides to engage in negotiations. With the dispute now resolved, the red card previously imposed on Dhanush's new directorial project Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, has been lifted, allowing production to proceed as scheduled.