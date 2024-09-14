ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dhanush Resolves Dispute With Producers Council, Red Card Lifted For His Upcoming Film

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 5 hours ago

Updated : 4 hours ago

Dhanush thanked the South Indian Artistes' Association for resolving a dispute with the Tamil Film Producers Council, leading to the cancellation of the red card issued against him. The issue arose from a complaint by Sri Thenandal Films, which was addressed with the help of Nadigar Sangam.

Dhanush Resolves Dispute With TFPC, Red Card Lifted For His Upcoming Film
Dhanush Resolves Dispute With TFPC, Red Card Lifted For His Upcoming Film (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: Actor Dhanush expressed his gratitude to the South Indian Artistes' Association (Nadigar Sangam) for their intervention in resolving the issues raised by the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC), leading to the cancellation of the disciplinary action taken against him.

On August 1, TFPC issued a red card to Dhanush following complaints from production house Sri Thenandal Films, which alleged that the actor had accepted an advance payment but failed to report for the shoot.

In a press statement, Dhanush revealed that with the help of Nadigar Sangam, the concerns brought forward by Sri Thenandal Films and Five Star Creations were successfully addressed, culminating in a mutually beneficial resolution. He extended his sincere thanks to the council for its timely involvement, specifically mentioning the unwavering support of members Nassar, Karthi, Vishal, Karunas, and Poochi Murugan.

Dhanush Resolves Dispute With TFPC, Red Card Lifted For His Upcoming Film
Dhanush Resolves Dispute With TFPC (ETV Bharat)

Dhanush also confirmed that he resumed shooting for his upcoming film on September 11, following the resolution of the dispute. The actor's recent film, Raayan, received mixed reviews, while he is currently directing and acting in the film Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam.

The red card issued by the TFPC had created a rift between the Producers' Association and the Artistes' Association, requiring both sides to engage in negotiations. With the dispute now resolved, the red card previously imposed on Dhanush's new directorial project Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, has been lifted, allowing production to proceed as scheduled.

READ MORE

  1. July 2024 BO: Deadpool & Wolverine and Raayan Shine Amidst 4 Pc Decline in Collections from Previous Year
  2. Dhanush Celebrates Success Of Raayan With Double Rewards From Sun Pictures' Chief - Pic Inside
  3. 70th National Film Awards: Tamil Cinema Triumphs With Vikram's Ponniyin Selvan 1 And Dhanush's Thiruchitrambalam, Actors React

Hyderabad: Actor Dhanush expressed his gratitude to the South Indian Artistes' Association (Nadigar Sangam) for their intervention in resolving the issues raised by the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC), leading to the cancellation of the disciplinary action taken against him.

On August 1, TFPC issued a red card to Dhanush following complaints from production house Sri Thenandal Films, which alleged that the actor had accepted an advance payment but failed to report for the shoot.

In a press statement, Dhanush revealed that with the help of Nadigar Sangam, the concerns brought forward by Sri Thenandal Films and Five Star Creations were successfully addressed, culminating in a mutually beneficial resolution. He extended his sincere thanks to the council for its timely involvement, specifically mentioning the unwavering support of members Nassar, Karthi, Vishal, Karunas, and Poochi Murugan.

Dhanush Resolves Dispute With TFPC, Red Card Lifted For His Upcoming Film
Dhanush Resolves Dispute With TFPC (ETV Bharat)

Dhanush also confirmed that he resumed shooting for his upcoming film on September 11, following the resolution of the dispute. The actor's recent film, Raayan, received mixed reviews, while he is currently directing and acting in the film Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam.

The red card issued by the TFPC had created a rift between the Producers' Association and the Artistes' Association, requiring both sides to engage in negotiations. With the dispute now resolved, the red card previously imposed on Dhanush's new directorial project Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, has been lifted, allowing production to proceed as scheduled.

READ MORE

  1. July 2024 BO: Deadpool & Wolverine and Raayan Shine Amidst 4 Pc Decline in Collections from Previous Year
  2. Dhanush Celebrates Success Of Raayan With Double Rewards From Sun Pictures' Chief - Pic Inside
  3. 70th National Film Awards: Tamil Cinema Triumphs With Vikram's Ponniyin Selvan 1 And Dhanush's Thiruchitrambalam, Actors React
Last Updated : 4 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DHANUSHDHANUSH RESOLVES DISPUTE WITH TFPCDHANUSH THANKS NADIGAR SANGAMNILAVUKU EN MEL ENNADI KOBAMDHANUSH RED CARD ISSUE RESOLVED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | What Drives India's Defence And Security Cooperation With Philippines

Androgenetic Alopecia In Male vs Female; 5 Differences Of Pattern Baldness

Election In Island: Tea Trouble Brews For Sri Lankan Presidential Hopefuls

Techie Transfers Crypto Currency Worth Rs 56 Cr By Changing Password, Arrested

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.