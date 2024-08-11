Dhanush Joins Celebrity Effort with Rs. 25 Lakhs Donation to Aid Wayanad Landslide Victims

Hyderabad: In a generous move, acclaimed actor Dhanush has announced a donation of Rs. 25 lakhs to aid victims of the devastating landslide in Wayanad, Kerala. The disaster struck on July 30th, causing widespread destruction and claiming over 400 lives. The calamity prompted actors to come forward and donate for a seamless relief work.

In addition to Dhanush's contribution, several prominent actors from the Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam film industries have also extended their support. Notable figures such as Vijay, Mahesh Babu, and Mohanlal have made substantial donations to bolster relief efforts. Earlier, actor Nayanthara along with her husband-filmmaker Vignesh Shivan donated Rs 20 lakh to the victims of the landslide, followed by Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Allu Arjun and others.

Due to incessant and heavy rainfall, major landslides occurred at Mundakki, Chooralmala, Vellarimala Village, in Wayanad. The response to the calamity has been immense, with troops from the army, police, and fire departments, alongside dedicated volunteers, working tirelessly to assist those affected. More than 100 ambulances, doctors, and other medical staff were deployed for medical support and treatment.

The Indian Army erected a 190-foot Bailey bridge in Wayanad, which has been crucial in facilitating the movement of heavy machinery and ambulances. Remarkably, construction of this bridge was completed in just 71 hours, significantly enhancing the rescue operations by allowing heavy vehicles and machinery to be mobilised to rescue around 200 people stranded due to bridge damage.

Coming back to Dhanush, on the professional front, the actor is currently basking in the success of Raayan. The film not just won over his fans but also left critics impressed. Next up, he has his much-anticipated film Kubera.