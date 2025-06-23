Dhanush Gets Emotional At Kuberaa Success Meet: 'Rare For A Film To Get Such Unanimous Love'

Hyderabad: At the grand success meet of Kuberaa held on June 22 in Hyderabad, Dhanush addressed the press and fans with heartfelt gratitude as the film continues to receive appreciation from audiences and critics alike. The event was graced by Megastar Chiranjeevi, making the occasion even more memorable for the team behind the film. While the makers have declared Kuberaa a pan-Indian blockbuster across Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages, it's worth noting that the film, reportedly made on a budget of Rs 120 crore, still has some ground to cover before turning fully profitable.

"This Is a God-Given Success"

Speaking at the event, Dhanush said, “Greetings to everyone. This is a wonderful day. Every artist waits for such a day. Such days should be celebrated.”

Reflecting on the rare phenomenon of unanimous love for a film, he added, “It is very rare for a film to receive a unanimous wonderful response. That happened to this film. We all feel lucky in this regard. We feel it is a God-given success.”

‘A God-Given Success’: Dhanush’s Moving Words at Kuberaa Success Celebration (Photo: ETV Bharat)

The actor, who plays a transformative and emotionally layered role in Kuberaa, thanked the audience and fans for their immense support and love. His tone throughout was humble and full of respect for the team and viewers alike.

"Emotion Is the Biggest Grandeur"

In an industry where action-heavy spectacles often dominate box office charts, Dhanush lauded director Sekhar Kammula for steering the narrative with heart and soul.

"There is an argument that only films with action and blasting are playing in theaters, and that theaters are only for such films. But director Sekhar Kammula has given a very new belief," he said.

"He has given hope that if a film is made with a heart, it can bring the audience to the theaters. Emotion is the biggest grandeur. There is nothing grander than human emotions."

"You Can Tell a Film’s Success by the Producer’s Smile"

Dhanush also spoke about the happiness he saw on the faces of the director and producers — Sunil Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao — who mounted Kuberaa with high production values on the SVCLLP banner in collaboration with Amigos Creations.

"My father used to say that you can tell how successful a film is by seeing the joy on the producer's face. It gave me a lot of happiness to see our producers happy."

He also expressed his joy at witnessing Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna together, saying, "It was very happy to see Chiranjeevi garu come and bless our team. This is a mega success. I feel it is a great blessing to see Chiranjeevi garu speaking in the presence of Nagarjuna garu."

In his closing remarks, Dhanush offered his thanks to each person involved in the film’s journey. "Thank you to the media for taking the film to the next level and bringing it closer to the audience. Thank you to each and every one of you by name."

About Kuberaa

Kuberaa is a 182-minute emotional drama that explores the complex consequences of greed, ambition, and the pursuit of wealth. The story follows the journey of a beggar who transforms dramatically, clashing with a powerful business tycoon whose empire begins to unravel due to the underdog’s unexpected rise.