Dhanush Directorial Raayan Secures Place in Oscars Library

Hyderabad: South superstar Dhanush's 50th film and second directorial venture Raayan debuted on July 26. The actor appeared in the lead along with Sundeep Kishan and Kalidas Jayaram. The film has been on a record-breaking spree at the domestic box office and now, in another feat, its screenplay has been included in the library of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The news was shared by the film's production banner Sun Pictures on its Instagram handle. Taking to Instagram, the makers wrote: "#Raayan screenplay has been selected to be a part of the library of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences." The film is a gangster drama, which revolves around Dhanush and his two brothers played by Sundeep and Kalidas, who run a fast-food hotel in North Chennai.

The Academy's library has been acquiring diverse film scripts since the 1930s while curating an extensive reference collection that is invaluable to students, actors, writers, and filmmakers. This impressive archive has expanded over the years, now encompassing more than 15,000 scripts from produced films that date from 1910 to the current day.

The library includes not only American feature film screenplays but also contains silent films, international works, documentaries, as well as animated features and short films. The collection primarily consists of unpublished screenplays in various formats, ranging from initial outlines and treatment versions to first drafts, revised editions, and final drafts, along with cut continuities. Furthermore, the library actively collects published scripts as part of its expanding repertoire.

Additionally, several other Indian films have previously been recognised with a place in the Academy's library. Notable entries include classics such as Mother India (1957), Lagaan and Devdas from the early 2000s, as well as more contemporary works like Zwigato and The Vaccine War released recently in 2023.

The illustrious list also features Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Chak De India!, Namastey London, Salaam Bombay!, Saalam Namastey, Rock On, Rab ne banadi Jodi, Yuvvraaj, Raajneeti, Action Replayy, Guzaarsih, R... Rajkumar, Happy New Year, Parched, Baby (2015), Mughal-e-Azam, Parking, and Joram, showcasing the diversity and richness of Indian cinema.

Raayan's inclusion in the collection highlights its artistic merit and the growing recognition of Indian films on the global stage. The film also stars Selvaraghavan, SJ Suryah, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Saravanan, and others. The movie crossed the Rs 100 crore threshold worldwide in just seven days, making it his fastest film to reach the coveted mark. The film has been performing well both in India and abroad.

Not just fans, industry stalwarts and Dhanush's colleagues showered praises on him for his stellar act. Recently, actor Mahesh Babu shared his review of the film calling it a must-watch. With the kind words, great box office numbers, and now the Academy honour, Dhanush has more than one reason to celebrate the film.