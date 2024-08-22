Dhanush Celebrates Success Of Raayan With Double Rewards From Sun Pictures' Chief - Pic Inside

Hyderabad: Tamil cinema's ever-charismatic Dhanush has once again demonstrated his star power with the massive success of his latest film, Raayan. The film, which has been lauded for its gripping storyline and powerful performances, has not only won the hearts of audiences but also collected impressive box-office numbers. For this monumental success, Kalanithi Maran, the head of Sun Pictures, personally congratulated Dhanush.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, production house Sun Pictures shared a picture where Dhanush is seen receiving two cheques from Kalanithi Maran. The caption of the post read, "Mr Kalanithi Maran congratulated @dhanushkraja for the grand success of #Raayan and presented 2 cheques to him - one for the hero and one for the director."

Raayan has been praised not only for Dhanush's intense performance but also for its direction. The film's success is seen as another feather in the cap for Dhanush, who continues to push the envelope with his craft. Fans have taken to social media to express their joy and pride, with many commenting on how Dhanush's hard work and dedication have paid off. A fan wrote, "Well deserved." Another wrote, "Real Blockbuster 2024."

Raayan marks Dhanush's second directorial and his 50th feature film. The film, which also stars Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Aparna Balamurali, Selvaraghavan, and Saravanan, among others, was released in theatres on July 26. With upcoming projects like Kubera and Ilaiyaraaja already lined up, fans and industry insiders alike are eagerly awaiting to see what the actor will deliver next.

READ MORE