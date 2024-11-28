Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth Officially Divorced after 18 Years of Marriage

Hyderabad: In a significant development, actor Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth have been granted a divorce by the Chennai Family Welfare Court, marking the end of their 18-year-long marriage. The court's decision follows both parties expressing their inability to continue living together. While their marriage has ended, Dhanush and Aishwarya will continue to co-parent their two sons, Yatra and Lingaa.

The couple had announced their separation on social media back in 2022 and later filed for divorce. On November 21 of this year, the couple appeared before the family court in Chennai, where they formally communicated their decision to part ways. The court adjourned the hearing to November 27, and the final divorce verdict was delivered shortly thereafter.

Dhanush and Aishwarya, both prominent figures in the South Indian film industry, tied the knot in 2004 in a widely celebrated wedding in Chennai. Throughout their marriage, they maintained a positive public image and were seen as one of the industry's most beloved couples. However, in a joint statement released by them after the court's verdict, they expressed mutual respect for each other's journey and outlined their decision to part ways.

The statement read, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Dhanush and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this."

Woes do not end here for the Raayan actor as he is also involved in a legal battle with actor Nayanthara and her husband, director Vignesh Shiva. Dhanush has filed a petition with the Madras High Court alleging copyright infringement related to the Netflix documentary 'Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale,' which included visuals from Dhanush's film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan without permission.