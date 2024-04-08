Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth File for Divorce after 18 Years of Marriage

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 8, 2024, 7:36 PM IST

Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth File for Divorce after 18 Years of Marriage

Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth have filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage. Despite living separately for two years, they remain co-parents and well-wishers for each other.

Hyderabad: Actor-director Dhanush and filmmaker Aishwarya Rajinikanth have recently filed for a divorce petition in the family court of Chennai, under Section 13 B. The surprising decision to end their 18-year-long marriage was publicly revealed in January 2022. Despite having lived separately for the past two years, the couple has been spotted together at their children's school functions.

In a statement, Dhanush expressed the growth of their relationship over the years from being close friends to co-parents and well-wishers for each other. He declared their choice to go their separate ways for personal growth and understanding. His statement read, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better (sic)."

Aishwarya, too, shared a similar sentiment on her social media, urging for privacy during this transitional period. The couple, who married in an extravagant ceremony in 2004, are now parents to Yatra and Linga.

Since their split, both Dhanush and Aishwarya have concentrated on advancing their professions. Aishwarya returned to directing with the film Lal Salaam, featuring a significant appearance by Rajinikanth. Dhanush, on the other hand, has been engrossed in acting assignments and his directorial ventures. His upcoming project Raayan follows his successful directorial debut Pa Paandi.

READ MORE

  1. Dhanush's Second Directorial Raayan Teaser Expected to Coincide with Tamil New Year
  2. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan REVEAL How Dhanush Brought Them Together
  3. Rashmika Mandanna Shares Update on Future Films Pushpa 2, Chhava on 'No Filter Neha'

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Fake Police Defraud Japanese Tourist of Rs 31 Lakh in Jaipur, Real Cops Take Hush Money to Bury Case

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.