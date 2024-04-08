Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth File for Divorce after 18 Years of Marriage

Hyderabad: Actor-director Dhanush and filmmaker Aishwarya Rajinikanth have recently filed for a divorce petition in the family court of Chennai, under Section 13 B. The surprising decision to end their 18-year-long marriage was publicly revealed in January 2022. Despite having lived separately for the past two years, the couple has been spotted together at their children's school functions.

In a statement, Dhanush expressed the growth of their relationship over the years from being close friends to co-parents and well-wishers for each other. He declared their choice to go their separate ways for personal growth and understanding. His statement read, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better (sic)."

Aishwarya, too, shared a similar sentiment on her social media, urging for privacy during this transitional period. The couple, who married in an extravagant ceremony in 2004, are now parents to Yatra and Linga.

Since their split, both Dhanush and Aishwarya have concentrated on advancing their professions. Aishwarya returned to directing with the film Lal Salaam, featuring a significant appearance by Rajinikanth. Dhanush, on the other hand, has been engrossed in acting assignments and his directorial ventures. His upcoming project Raayan follows his successful directorial debut Pa Paandi.