Dhanush and Aishwarya Appear in Chennai Court Ahead of Final Verdict on Divorce; Deets inside

Chennai: Actor Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth, the daughter of legendary actor Rajinikanth, appeared before the Chennai Family Court today, November 21, for the latest hearing in their ongoing divorce proceedings. The estranged couple, who announced their separation in January 2022 after 18 years of marriage, are seeking a mutual divorce. The final verdict on their divorce case is set to be delivered by Judge Suba on November 27.

Dhanush and Aishwarya's relationship has been in the spotlight ever since they publicly revealed their decision to separate. The couple, who married in 2004, have two sons, Yatra and Linga, and have maintained a dignified silence regarding the specifics of their separation. Despite their differences, both Dhanush and Aishwarya have emphasised their commitment to co-parenting their children, and their priority remains their sons' well-being.

Dhanush and Aishwarya Appear in Chennai Court Ahead of Final Verdict on Divorce (Photo: ETV Bharat)

The couple met in 2003 when Aishwarya saw Dhanush's debut film Kadhal Konden in a theater, where the actor was also present. Impressed by his performance, Aishwarya sent him flowers the next day, which led to a call of gratitude from Dhanush. This small gesture marked the beginning of their relationship, which eventually led to their marriage the following year. They were widely regarded as one of the most adored couples in the Tamil film industry.

However, in 2022, they decided to part ways, officially confirming their separation in early January. The divorce proceedings began soon after, with both parties filing a petition to declare their marriage null and void. Despite missing three prior hearings, both Dhanush and Aishwarya appeared for today's proceedings, reinforcing their determination to move forward with the divorce.