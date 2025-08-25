'Trust Was Broken Long Ago': Dhanashree Verma Takes Subtle Dig At Yuzvendra Chahal In Rise And Fall Trailer - Watch

Hyderabad: The trailer of the upcoming reality show Rise and Fall was unveiled on Monday, and it has already started generating headlines for more than just its unique format. Hosted by entrepreneur Ashneer Grover, the show will premiere on MX Player from September 6 and feature 16 well-known contestants, including Arjun Bijlani, Kiku Sharda, Kubbra Sait, and dance choreographer-turned-YouTuber Dhanashree Verma.

The trailer gives audiences a glimpse of the show's dramatic setup, which divides participants into two contrasting groups - the 'rulers', who enjoy luxury in a high-rise, and the 'workers', who toil in the basement while vying for a chance to move upward. While the rulers struggle to hold on to their privileged positions, the workers strategise to climb to the top.

However, one particular moment in the trailer caught viewers' attention. In one scene where comedian Kiku Sharda is addressing his co-contestants, saying, "Trust me, we will only win by banding together," Dhanashree cuts in with a stinging remark: "Trust bohot pehle toot chuka tha (My trust was broken long ago)."

The comment immediately gave rise to speculation on the internet, with people seeing it as a veiled hint at her life and recent divorce from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. Dhanashree got married to Chahal in December 2020 in Gurgaon but they announced their separation early this year in March.

Though Dhanashree has not directly commented on the speculation, she did put her opinions on the show in a press note, highlighting the psychological and emotional tribulations of the format. "The contrast between the rulers and workers is so striking. As someone who's built her journey step by step, I connected instantly with the hustler spirit. This show challenges you not just physically, but mentally and emotionally. It's a once-in-a-lifetime experience," she said.

Ashneer Grover, making his hosting debut, also expressed excitement about the project. "Being a follower of reality shows, I think the division of contestants into haves and have-nots brings a new dimension to reality shows in India," he said.