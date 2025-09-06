'Be Your Own Sugar Daddy' Connection? Dhanashree Verma's Remark In Rise And Fall Hints At Past

ETV Bharat / entertainment

Hyderabad: The reality show Rise and Fall has finally premiered on Amazon MX Player, and from the first episode itself, there has been one contestant who has hogged all the attention - Dhanashree Verma. With her frank nature, Dhanashree set the season on fire with bold comments and unapologetic outlook, quickly becoming the centre of conversation among viewers.

In her introduction on the program, Dhanashree revealed a personal fact about her life, stating, "I think it's time people should know that I do not like sugar, I have been off sugar. People have tagged me with a lot of names here and there. Logon ko kuch pata hi nahi hai mere baare mein." She went on to add with striking honesty, "Paisa to bahut important hai, (money is very important) who doesn't want money?"

The comment raised eyebrows, particularly since most associated it with a previous incident that her ex-husband, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, had been involved in. During the day of their last divorce hearing, Chahal was seen donning a T-shirt that had "Be Your Own Sugar Daddy" written on it. People quickly speculated that Dhanashree's comment about being "off sugar" could be a veiled reference to that incident.