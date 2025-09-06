'Be Your Own Sugar Daddy' Connection? Dhanashree Verma's Remark In Rise And Fall Hints At Past

Dhanashree Verma's bold "off sugar" statement in Rise and Fall sparked speculation linking her remark to ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal's T-shirt.
Hyderabad: The reality show Rise and Fall has finally premiered on Amazon MX Player, and from the first episode itself, there has been one contestant who has hogged all the attention - Dhanashree Verma. With her frank nature, Dhanashree set the season on fire with bold comments and unapologetic outlook, quickly becoming the centre of conversation among viewers.
In her introduction on the program, Dhanashree revealed a personal fact about her life, stating, "I think it's time people should know that I do not like sugar, I have been off sugar. People have tagged me with a lot of names here and there. Logon ko kuch pata hi nahi hai mere baare mein." She went on to add with striking honesty, "Paisa to bahut important hai, (money is very important) who doesn't want money?"
The comment raised eyebrows, particularly since most associated it with a previous incident that her ex-husband, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, had been involved in. During the day of their last divorce hearing, Chahal was seen donning a T-shirt that had "Be Your Own Sugar Daddy" written on it. People quickly speculated that Dhanashree's comment about being "off sugar" could be a veiled reference to that incident.
Adding to the buzz, a behind-the-scenes clip featuring Dhanashree and journalist Nayandeep Rakshit surfaced online before the episode aired. In a lighthearted exchange, Dhanashree said, "Collaborating with me isn't everyone's cup of tea." To this, Nayandeep fired back, "Adhe se jyada Bollywood mere saath collab kar chuki hai, tum bhi karlo, star bana dunga. (More than half of Bollywood has already collaborated with me; you should too, I will make you a star.)"
Not one to hold back, Dhanashree retorted, "Queen ko star banne ki zarurat nahi hai. Aur waise bhi interviewers ki line lagi padi hai. Penthouse mein jitne bhi sports channels hai na, maine band kara diye hai (The queen doesn't need to become a star. Besides, there is a line of interviewers waiting. I have shut off all the sports channels in the penthouse)."
Rise and Fall, hosted by entrepreneur Ashneer Grover, brings together 15 celebrity contestants from different industries in a high-stakes game of power, privilege, and survival. Speaking about the concept, Ashneer said, "Rise and Fall is amongst the most captivating reality show concepts worldwide. Being a follower of reality shows, I think the division of contestants into haves and have-nots brings a never-before-experienced dimension to reality shows in India."
