Dhanashree Verma Breaks Silence On Divorce Rumours With Yuzvendra Chahal, Calls Speculations 'Baseless'

Hyderabad: Choreographer and actor Dhanashree Verma broke silence for the first time amid ongoing rumours about her divorce from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. In her latest social media post, Dhanashree has termed the rumours "baseless" and "devoid of fact." Taking to her Instagram Story, she shared a note expressing her frustration and how tough the past few days had been for her and her family.

In her Instagram Story, she wrote, "The past few days have been incredibly tough for my family and me. What's truly upsetting is the baseless writing, devoid of fact-checking, and the character assassination of my reputation by faceless trolls spreading hate."

She further said that her silence does not equate to weakness but reflects her strength. "I've worked hard for years to build my name and integrity. My silence is not a sign of weakness; but of strength. While negativity spreads easily online, it takes courage and compassion to uplift others," she wrote.

Dhanashree Verma's IG Story (Photo: Instagram)

"I choose to focus on my truth and move forward, holding onto my values. The truth stands tall without the need for justification. Om Namah Shivaay," she concluded.

Speculation about trouble in their marriage began when fans noticed that Yuzvendra and Dhanashree had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Adding to the speculation, Yuzvendra reportedly deleted all pictures of Dhanashree from his social media accounts. However, Dhanashree still has some photos with him on her profile.

Earlier, Yuzvendra had also shared a cryptic post on Instagram, quoting Socrates, "Silence is a profound melody, for those who can hear it above all the noise."

The couple, who tied the knot on December 22, 2020, in an intimate ceremony in Gurugram, became a beloved pair among fans. Their love story began during the pandemic when Chahal approached Dhanashree for dance lessons after watching her videos online.