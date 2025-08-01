Dhadak 2 X Review: Is Triptii-Siddhant Movie Worth Your Time And Money This Weekend? Here's What Netizens Have To Say

Hyderabad: Dhadak 2, the highly anticipated spiritual sequel to the 2018 romantic drama Dhadak, was finally released in theaters on August 1, 2025, after a number of delays. Directed by the first-time director Shazia Iqbal, Dhadak 2 is a remake of the widely lauded Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal and stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles. Dhadak 2 was produced by Dharma Productions, Zee Studios and Cloud 9 Pictures, and tackles caste politics, power imbalance, and the high cost of love in our society.

The main plot line of Dhadak 2 follows law student, Nilesh (Siddhant), from an oppressed caste, who loves Vidhi (Triptii), a girl from the upper castes. Their love faces opposition in the form of caste discrimination, systemic oppression, and violent retaliation and makes for a powerful, emotionally gripping love story that is quite distinct from its more traditional predecessor.

Critics and Audience Reviews: What X (formerly Twitter) Is Saying

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh called the film "hard-hitting" in a one-word review, rating it 3.5 stars out of 5. He praised the "sharp writing, emotionally charged second half, and solid performances," while also pointing out that the film lacks the "soul-stirring soundtrack that elevated the first Dhadak." He added, "Debutante director Shazia Iqbal tackles a sensitive theme with honesty and restraint… But the first half feels uneven. It's the post-interval portions that elevate the narrative." He also called the finale - particularly Siddhant's outburst - an absolute knockout."

Another viral X review declared: "#Dhadak2 has the elements where you'll laugh and fall in love but with unexpected turns and twists. Surely an eye-opener."

While the film is being lauded for its courage in addressing caste-based issues, some viewers criticised it for being a "pure remake", arguing it does not add significantly to the already powerful source material. Yet many feel Dhadak 2 surpasses the original in emotional depth and thematic intensity.

One user wrote: "A completely new story, better than Dhadak. Everyone was crying by the end. Triptii Dimri - absolutely stunning. Siddhant - you finally impressed me!"

Another post praised the integrity of the film's messaging: "A film around social issues should have bravery in storytelling and honesty in performances - Dhadak 2 has both in abundance. Everything lands - the performances, dialogues, emotional depth."

Despite the absence of a standout song like Zingaat or Pehli Baar from Dhadak (2018), Dhadak 2 has released three singles: Bas Ek Dhadak, Preet Re, and Duniya Alag, composed by a team including Rochak Kohli, Tanishk Bagchi, Hesham Abdul Wahab, and others. Though appreciated, none of the songs have yet reached the iconic status of the original film's music.

Box Office and Competition

Released alongside Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2 and facing ongoing competition from hits like Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narsimha, Dhadak 2 is positioned as a word-of-mouth driven film. With modest advance bookings, its box office fate depends largely on audience reception over the weekend. According to Taran Adarsh, "The film's prospects largely depend on audience acceptance." Despite the heavy competition, the film's strong performances and bold narrative may give it an edge among serious moviegoers looking for impactful cinema with a message.