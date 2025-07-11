Dhadak 2 Trailer: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri Explore Caste And Class In Contemporary Romance

Hyderabad: The teaser trailer for Dhadak 2 has been released, and it takes a giant step away from Dhadak. Starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, Dhadak 2 is not only a romantic drama but also a scathing critique of caste and identity in contemporary India. Dhadak 2 follows the story of Neelesh (Siddhant) and Vidhi (Triptii), college students and innocent lovers whose romance is met with some brutal societal resistance.

As we see in the teaser trailer, the relationship begins with glimpses of their growing intimacy, such as an innocent dance together, and laughing together in their carefree time as college students. However, the optimistic scenes quickly change where we see visible caste prejudice, and the growing adversity they face due to their caste differences, which culminates in a fight for love, dignity, and survival.

Dhadak 2 differs from the glossy thematic treatment of the 2018 Dhadak, which starred Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, in that it is dark and gritty in tone. The source material is said to be based on, Pariyerum Perumal, a celebrated and poignant Tamil film that tackled caste discrimination head-on. Karan Johar, backing the film under Dharma Productions, shared the trailer on Instagram with the caption, "It all begins with ek धड़क! ❤️ #Dhadak2 trailer out now. Releasing in cinemas on 1st August."

The film is co-produced by Zee Studios, Cloud 9 Pictures, and a team including Hiroo Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, Umesh Bansal, Meenu Arora, and Adar Poonawalla. The trailer has already begun to create online buzz. Fans appreciated the chemistry between Siddhant and Triptii, who both starred previously in Yudhra and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, respectively.

